2024 All-League Pacific 2B All-League Baseball Teams

May 19—Pe Ell-Willapa Valley was well-represented in the all-P2BL teams, as five Titans earned recognition.

Liam Smaciarz and Connor Keeton both earned first-team honors, while Lucas Lusk was named to the second-team and Brayden Ruddell and Blake Howard earned honorable mentions.

Read the full list of honors below:

MVP: Gunner Rogers, Forks

First Team: Boston Caron, Ilwaco; Derrick Cutting, Ilwaco; Kaemon Sawa, Ilwaco; Jacob Rogers, Ilwaco; Andrew Martin, Ocosta; Connor Keeton, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Liam Smaciarz, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Nolen Miller, Raymond-South Bend; Bubba Hernandez, Forks.

Second Team: Cannon Johnson, Ilwaco; Ethan Hopkins, Ilwaco; Landen Olson, Forks; Landin Davis, Forks; Aiden Salazar, Forks; Dylan Micheau, Forks; Branson Williams, Raymond-South Bend; Lucas Lusk, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Torence Bonina, Ocosta.

Honorable Mention: Brayden Ruddell, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Blake Howard, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; Mark Sevilla, Ocosta; Jayden Lindberg, Raymond-South Bend; Jordan Demaray, Raymond-South Bend; Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco.

Coach of the Year: The Ilwaco Baseball coaching staff

Sportsmanship Award: Raymond-South Bend