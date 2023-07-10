2024 LB, German native Justin Okoronkwo commits to Alabama

The 2024 recruiting class received a huge boost on Sunday afternoon as linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announced his commitment to Alabama. He was previously committed to Maryland. Okoronkwo chose the Crimson Tide over Nebraska and South Carolina.

Okoronkwo received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff following his performance at a camp in early June. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash which is relatively impressive given his size. Okoronkwo is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds.

Okoronkwo is a unique recruit given that he is from Germany. He is a 19-year-old that currently plays for the Nurenburg Rams in Nuremberg, Germany.

Okoronkwo will soon conclude his senior season in Germany. In his commitment post, he stated, “I am happy to announce that I am 100% fully committed to the University of Alabama!”

Alabama now has three linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class with Sterling Dixon, Cayden Jones, and Justin Okoronkwo each having committed to the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Justin Okoronkwo’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

1

33

Rivals

3

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

125

247 Composite

3

1000

2

84

 

Vitals

Hometown

Munich, Germany

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-3

Weight

225

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 23, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 21, 2023

Other offers

