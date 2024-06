2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship prize money payouts at Sahalee Country Club

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Amy Yang made more than 10 percent of her career earnings in one tournament on Sunday.

Yang captured her first major championship title, winning the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. For her efforts, Yang will take home $1.56 million, the largest first-place prize of her six career victories.

There was a three-way tie for second, including Lilia Vu and Jin Young Ko, with them taking home $587,543. Twenty-three golfers took home more than $100,000, and every player in the field got at least $4,000, even those who missed the cut.

Take a look at the complete breakdown of the record $10.4 million purse:

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Amy Yang -7 $1,560,000 T2 Lilia Vu -4 $587,543 T2 Jin Young Ko -4 $587,543 T2 Miyu Yamashita -4 $587,543 T5 Ally Ewing -3 $378,446 T5 Lauren Hartlage -3 $378,446 T7 Mao Saigo -2 $267,436 T7 Hinako Shibuno -2 $267,436 T9 Linn Grant -1 $192,046 T9 Hae Ran Ryu -1 $192,046 T9 Caroline Inglis -1 $192,046 T9 Lexi Thompson -1 $192,046 T9 Sarah Schmelzel -1 $192,046 T14 Esther Henseleit E $150,871 T14 Gaby Lopez E $150,871 T16 Hyo Joo Kim 1 $131,530 T16 Hye-Jin Choi 1 $131,530 T16 Charley Hull 1 $131,530 T19 Ayaka Furue 2 $116,057 T19 Allisen Corpuz 2 $116,057 T19 Celine Boutier 2 $116,057 T22 Brooke M. Henderson 3 $105,966 T22 Madelene Sagstrom 3 $105,966 T24 Hannah Green 4 $91,079 T24 Ruoning Yin 4 $91,079 T24 Minjee Lee 4 $91,079 T24 Lauren Coughlin 4 $91,079 T24 Patty Tavatanakit 4 $91,079 T24 Leona Maguire 4 $91,079 T30 A Lim Kim 5 $77,707 T30 Xiyu Lin 5 $77,707 T32 Rio Takeda 6 $70,136 T32 Ariya Jutanugarn 6 $70,136 T32 Akie Iwai 6 $70,136 T35 Rose Zhang 7 $58,365 T35 Aditi Ashok 7 $58,365 T35 Peiyun Chien 7 $58,365 T35 Yu Jin Sung 7 $58,365 T35 Jennifer Kupcho 7 $58,365 T35 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 7 $58,365 T41 Lindy Duncan 8 $46,524 T41 Mi Hyang Lee 8 $46,524 T41 Jiwon Jeon 8 $46,524 T41 Minami Katsu 8 $46,524 T41 Bianca Pagdanganan 8 $46,524 T46 Lydia Ko 9 $37,675 T46 Gabriela Ruffels 9 $37,675 T46 Cheyenne Knight 9 $37,675 T46 Celine Borge 9 $37,675 T46 Na Rin An 9 $37,675 T46 Arpichaya Yubol 9 $37,675 T52 Atthaya Thitikul 10 $29,771 T52 Yealimi Noh 10 $29,771 T52 Ashleigh Buhai 10 $29,771 T52 Elizabeth Szokol 10 $29,771 T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn 10 $29,771 T52 Malia Nam 10 $29,771 T52 Stephanie Kyriacou 10 $29,771 T52 Georgia Hall 10 $29,771 T60 Moriya Jutanugarn 11 $23,969 T60 Grace Kim 11 $23,969 T60 Maria Fassi 11 $23,969 T60 Paula Reto 11 $23,969 T60 Mariah Stackhouse 11 $23,969 T60 Maja Stark 11 $23,969 T66 Lizette Salas 12 $21,951 T66 Aline Krauter 12 $21,951 68 Yuka Saso 13 $21,189 69 Frida Kinhult 14 $20,687 T70 Azahara Munoz 15 $20,061 T70 Morgane Metraux 15 $20,061 72 Angel Yin 17 $19,674.00 73 Ruixin Liu 18 $19,424.00

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek