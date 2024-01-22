Michigan State football recruiting flips 2024 kicker Martin Connington from Oregon State

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith arrives in Lansing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Michigan State football picked up a commitment on Monday from two-star kicker Martin Connington of Mountain View High School in Meridian, Idaho.

Connington, who was previously committed to Oregon State where new head coach Jonathan Smith came from, announced his commitment on social media Monday. Connington is rated as the 13th kicker and 2,462 overall recruit nationally, according to the 247Sports 2024 composite rankings.

Connington previously committed to Oregon State in late October when Smith and his coaching staff were in Corvallis. He will be following Smith and assistant head coach/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, who was listed as his primary recruiter by 247Sports.

Connington will be joining an experienced kicking room with redshirt sophomore Stephen Rusnak and graduate student Jonathan Kim, who announced in a December tweet he'd be returning for 2024.

Michigan State's 2024 class is now comprised of 18 players who signed their national letter of intent on early signing day in December, along with pledges from Connington and three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker from Portage Northern who have not signed. They could sign on the second signing day Feb. 7. Michigan State also brought in 11 transfers, headlined by former Oregon State players following Smith, through the transfer portal.

