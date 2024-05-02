2024 Kentucky Oaks: Odds explainer and how to watch America's top race for fillies

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is nearly here and the 150th edition of the event will have plenty of action throughout the week. One of the biggest events leading up to Saturday's race is the Kentucky Oaks.

The Kentucky Oaks is the top race of the year for three-year-old fillies (female horses) and started in 1875. Since 1982, the race has covered 1 1/8 miles. Organizers host a fashion contest as well as a survivor's parade leading up to the race to honor breast and ovarian cancer survivors in a march down the racetrack.

The Kentucky Oaks winner takes home $750,000 of the $1.25 million purse and a large blanket of lillies, nicknamed the "Lillies for the Fillies."

Last year's Kentucky Oaks race was one of the closest finishes as Pretty Mischievous took the win.

Down to the wire!



Pretty Mischievous wins the Longines Kentucky Oaks pic.twitter.com/f45ygqFKlS — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2023

Here's what you need to know ahead of the event.

2024 Kentucky Oaks: Odds and horse information

Odds via the Kentucky Derby's sportsbook as of Tuesday afternoon. These odds are in an x-y format, meaning 2-1 odds would pay out $2 for a $1 bet. The money line equivalent is included in parentheses.

Post Horse Odds 1 Tapit Jenallie 30-1 (+3000) 2 Gin Gin 30-1 (+3000) 3 Where’s My Ring 15-1 (+1500) 4 Regulatory Risk 20-1 (+2000) 5 Thorpedo Anna 5-1 (+500) 6 Lemon Muffin 30-1 (+3000) 7 Fiona’s Magic 30-1 (+3000) 8 Tarifa 7-2 (+350) 9 Everland 30-1 (+3000) 10 Into Champagne 30-1 (+3000) 11 Ways and Means 5-1 (+500) 12 Power Squeeze 12-1 (+1200) 13 Just F Y I 9-2 (+450) 14 Leslie’s Rose 4-1 (+400) AE Our Pretty Woman 15-1 (+1500) AE Candied 20-1 (+2000)

2024 Kentucky Oaks: Schedule and how to watch

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: Friday, May 2, 2024

Schedule: Kentucky Oaks starting gate at 5:51 p.m. ET

Cable: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV

