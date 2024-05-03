2024 Kentucky Derby Trophy: Height, jewels, and unique details of trophy for 150th Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the biggest annual moment in horse racing, combining one of the sport's most important competitions with a century and a half of pageantry and tradition. This year's race marks a unique milestone with the 150th running of the Derby — the first race took place back in 1875, a decade after the end of the Civil War.

At this year's race, it's Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Mike Repole, who stands out as the early favorite. The Chad Brown-trained Sierra Leone is also a top contender, and Forever Young, a Japan-based horse who looks to become the first ever Derby winner for the Asian nation, should be in the mix come the first Saturday in May.

Regardless of whether the victory ultimately goes to one of these favorites or an upset winner, the victorious owner at the 2024 Kentucky Derby will be presented with one of the most unique trophies in the event's history: designed and crafted by S.R. Blackinton, long-time silversmiths based in Rhode Island, the distinctive trophy took more than six months to craft.

From the 14-karat gold structure to the hundreds of gemstones adorning its various facets, the trophy is of fitting splendor for a historic moment in horse racing. See below for some of the notable facts about the 150th Kentucky Derby trophy.

How tall is the 2024 Kentucky Derby Trophy?

The trophy for the 2024 Kentucky Derby stands 22 inches tall. It weighs in right around 4 and 1/4 pounds, or 68 ounces.

RELATED: How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock

What is the Kentucky Derby trophy made of?

As is tradition, the Derby trophy is made of 14-karat solid yellow gold and green gold (green gold is a gold-silver alloy sometimes referred to as electrum). The front of the trophy features a horseshoe, facing up, and the top of the trophy is adorned with a horse and rider. For Derby 150, that horse and rider are layered in gemstones.

How many gemstones are on the Kentucky Derby Trophy?

This year's Derby trophy features hundreds of gemstones: draped over the horse is a rose garland that consists of 196 round rubies, 36 round emeralds, and 96 marquise emeralds. There are twelve more round brilliant diamonds on the cover cape beneath the horse, 38 cabochon rubies in the braided gold encircling the top of the cup, and eight diamonds in the front-of-trophy horseshoe.

Presenting the 14-karat gold 150th Kentucky Derby Trophy



The trophy is adorned with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds and stands 22 inches tall weighing just under 68 ounces. Who do you think will be celebrating with this on the first Saturday in May? pic.twitter.com/N4DQHDXfC6 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) January 30, 2024

When is the 150th Kentucky Derby?

The 150th Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 4th, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Coverage begins at 2:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

What time is post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57pm ET on Saturday.

For all the information you need on the 150th Kentucky Derby, click here.