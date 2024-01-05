Advertisement

2024 Kentucky Derby countdown is on. Here is an early look at top contenders for No. 150

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
Timberlake is a top contender for the 150th Kentucky Derby.
The 150th Kentucky Derby is less than four months away, but who's counting? Here is an early look at the top contenders for this year's race, scheduled May 4 at Churchill Downs.

The Derby will feature the top 18 point earners from the United States, the top point earner from Japan and the top point earner from Europe. A total of 20 horses will earn a spot in the starting gate.

Below is the most recent point leaderboard for the Derby, which lists the horse, owner, trainer and total points, according to the Kentucky Derby.

Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank

Horse

Owner

Trainer

Points

1

Fierceness

Repole Stable

Todd Pletcher

30

2

Locked

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Walmac Farm

Todd Pletcher

19

3

Timberlake

Siena Farm LLC & WinStar Farm LLC

Brad Cox

16

4

Liberal Arts

Evan Ferraro & Stephen Ferraro

Robert Medina

13

5

West Saratoga

Harry L. Veruchi

Larry Demeritte

11

6

Honor Marie

Ribble Farms LLC

Whit Beckman

10

7

Otto the Conqueror

Three Chimneys Farm

Steve Asmussen

10

8

Dornoch

West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC & Pine Racing Stables

Danny Gargan

10

9

Catching Freedom

Albaugh Family Stables LLC

Brad Cox

10

10

Track Phantom

L and N Racing LLC, Brewster, Clark O., Caroom, Jerry and Breeze Easy, LLC

Steve Asmussen

10

11

Risk It

Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC & Three Chimneys Farm

Steve Asmussen

8

12

Moonlight

Town and Country Racing LLC & Madaket Stables LLC

Todd Pletcher

7

13

Informed Patriot

J. Kirk & Judy Robison

Steve Asmussen

6

14

The Wine Steward

Paradise Farms Corp. & David Staudacher

Mike Maker

5

15

Just Steel

BC Stables LLC

Wayne Lukas

5

16

Glengarry

Aaron Kennedy, Toby Joseph & Doug Anderson

Doug Anderson

5

17

General Partner

Klaravich Stables Inc.

Chad Brown

5

18

Real Men Violin

Tilted Shamrock Stables

Kenny McPeek

5

19

Stronghold

Eric M. Waller & Sharon Waller

Phil D'Amato

5

20

Sierra Leone

Magnier, Mrs. John; Tabor, Michael B.; Smith, Derrick; Westerberg, Rocket Ship Racing, LLC and Brant, Peter M.

Chad Brown

5

Japan Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank

Horse

Owner

Trainer

Points

1

Forever Young

Susumu Fujita

Yoshito Yahagi

20

2

Aigle Noir

Shadai Race Horse Co.

Hidetaka Otonashi

10

3

Amante Bianco

Silk Racing Co Ltd.

Keisuke Miyata

10

4

Saint Honore

La Mere Co. Ltd.

Junji Tanaka

6

5

George Tesoro

Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Takayuki Kato

5

European Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank

Horse

Owner

Trainer

Points

1

Rosallion (IRE)

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum

Richard Hannon

10

2

Ancient Wisdom (FR)

Godolphin

Charlie Appleby

10

3

Deepone (GB)

Vimal Khosla

Paddy Twomey

10

4

Ghostwriter (IRE)

J.C. Smith

Clive Cox

10

5

Unquestionable (FR)

Al Shaqab Racing, Coolmore & Westerberg

Aidan O'Brien

5

Kentucky Derby Prep Races Schedule

Date

Race

Purse

Jan. 6

Jerome

$150,000

Jan. 20

Lecomte

$200,000

Jan. 27

Southwest

$800,000

Feb. 3

Holy Bull

$250,000

Feb. 3

Robert B. Lewis

$200,000

Feb. 3

Withers

$250,000

Feb. 10

Sam F. Davis

$250,000

March 2

John Battaglia Memorial

$150,000

Kentucky Derby Championship Series Schedule

Date

Race

Purse

Feb. 17

Risen Star

$400,000

Feb. 18

Sunland Derby

$600,000

Feb. 24

Rebel

$1,250,000

March 2

Gotham

$300,000

March 2

San Felipe

$400,000

March 2

Fountain of Youth

$400,000

March 9

Tampa Bay Derby

$400,000

March 23

Jeff Ruby Steaks

$700,000

March 23

Louisiana Derby

$1,000,000

March 30

UAE Derby

$1,000,000

March 30

Florida Derby

$1,000,000

March 30

Arkansas Derby

$1,500,000

April 6

Wood Memorial

$750,000

April 6

Blue Grass

$1,000,000

April 6

Santa Anita Derby

$750,000

April 13

Lexington

$400,000

