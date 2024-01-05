2024 Kentucky Derby countdown is on. Here is an early look at top contenders for No. 150
The 150th Kentucky Derby is less than four months away, but who's counting? Here is an early look at the top contenders for this year's race, scheduled May 4 at Churchill Downs.
The Derby will feature the top 18 point earners from the United States, the top point earner from Japan and the top point earner from Europe. A total of 20 horses will earn a spot in the starting gate.
Below is the most recent point leaderboard for the Derby, which lists the horse, owner, trainer and total points, according to the Kentucky Derby.
Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard
Rank
Horse
Owner
Trainer
Points
1
Fierceness
Repole Stable
Todd Pletcher
30
2
Locked
Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Walmac Farm
Todd Pletcher
19
3
Timberlake
Siena Farm LLC & WinStar Farm LLC
Brad Cox
16
4
Liberal Arts
Evan Ferraro & Stephen Ferraro
Robert Medina
13
5
West Saratoga
Harry L. Veruchi
Larry Demeritte
11
6
Honor Marie
Ribble Farms LLC
Whit Beckman
10
7
Otto the Conqueror
Three Chimneys Farm
Steve Asmussen
10
8
Dornoch
West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC & Pine Racing Stables
Danny Gargan
10
9
Catching Freedom
Albaugh Family Stables LLC
Brad Cox
10
10
Track Phantom
L and N Racing LLC, Brewster, Clark O., Caroom, Jerry and Breeze Easy, LLC
Steve Asmussen
10
11
Risk It
Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC & Three Chimneys Farm
Steve Asmussen
8
12
Moonlight
Town and Country Racing LLC & Madaket Stables LLC
Todd Pletcher
7
13
Informed Patriot
J. Kirk & Judy Robison
Steve Asmussen
6
14
The Wine Steward
Paradise Farms Corp. & David Staudacher
Mike Maker
5
15
Just Steel
BC Stables LLC
Wayne Lukas
5
16
Glengarry
Aaron Kennedy, Toby Joseph & Doug Anderson
Doug Anderson
5
17
General Partner
Klaravich Stables Inc.
Chad Brown
5
18
Real Men Violin
Tilted Shamrock Stables
Kenny McPeek
5
19
Stronghold
Eric M. Waller & Sharon Waller
Phil D'Amato
5
20
Sierra Leone
Magnier, Mrs. John; Tabor, Michael B.; Smith, Derrick; Westerberg, Rocket Ship Racing, LLC and Brant, Peter M.
Chad Brown
5
Japan Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard
Rank
Horse
Owner
Trainer
Points
1
Forever Young
Susumu Fujita
Yoshito Yahagi
20
2
Aigle Noir
Shadai Race Horse Co.
Hidetaka Otonashi
10
3
Amante Bianco
Silk Racing Co Ltd.
Keisuke Miyata
10
4
Saint Honore
La Mere Co. Ltd.
Junji Tanaka
6
5
George Tesoro
Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Takayuki Kato
5
European Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard
Rank
Horse
Owner
Trainer
Points
1
Rosallion (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
10
2
Ancient Wisdom (FR)
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
10
3
Deepone (GB)
Vimal Khosla
Paddy Twomey
10
4
Ghostwriter (IRE)
J.C. Smith
Clive Cox
10
5
Unquestionable (FR)
Al Shaqab Racing, Coolmore & Westerberg
Aidan O'Brien
5
Kentucky Derby Prep Races Schedule
Date
Race
Purse
Jan. 6
Jerome
$150,000
Jan. 20
Lecomte
$200,000
Jan. 27
Southwest
$800,000
Feb. 3
Holy Bull
$250,000
Feb. 3
Robert B. Lewis
$200,000
Feb. 3
Withers
$250,000
Feb. 10
Sam F. Davis
$250,000
March 2
John Battaglia Memorial
$150,000
Kentucky Derby Championship Series Schedule
Date
Race
Purse
Feb. 17
Risen Star
$400,000
Feb. 18
Sunland Derby
$600,000
Feb. 24
Rebel
$1,250,000
March 2
Gotham
$300,000
March 2
San Felipe
$400,000
March 2
Fountain of Youth
$400,000
March 9
Tampa Bay Derby
$400,000
March 23
Jeff Ruby Steaks
$700,000
March 23
Louisiana Derby
$1,000,000
March 30
UAE Derby
$1,000,000
March 30
Florida Derby
$1,000,000
March 30
Arkansas Derby
$1,500,000
April 6
Wood Memorial
$750,000
April 6
Blue Grass
$1,000,000
April 6
Santa Anita Derby
$750,000
April 13
Lexington
$400,000
