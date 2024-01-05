2024 Kentucky Derby countdown is on. Here is an early look at top contenders for No. 150

Timberlake is a top contender for the 150th Kentucky Derby.

The 150th Kentucky Derby is less than four months away, but who's counting? Here is an early look at the top contenders for this year's race, scheduled May 4 at Churchill Downs.

The Derby will feature the top 18 point earners from the United States, the top point earner from Japan and the top point earner from Europe. A total of 20 horses will earn a spot in the starting gate.

Below is the most recent point leaderboard for the Derby, which lists the horse, owner, trainer and total points, according to the Kentucky Derby.

Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank Horse Owner Trainer Points 1 Fierceness Repole Stable Todd Pletcher 30 2 Locked Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Walmac Farm Todd Pletcher 19 3 Timberlake Siena Farm LLC & WinStar Farm LLC Brad Cox 16 4 Liberal Arts Evan Ferraro & Stephen Ferraro Robert Medina 13 5 West Saratoga Harry L. Veruchi Larry Demeritte 11 6 Honor Marie Ribble Farms LLC Whit Beckman 10 7 Otto the Conqueror Three Chimneys Farm Steve Asmussen 10 8 Dornoch West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC & Pine Racing Stables Danny Gargan 10 9 Catching Freedom Albaugh Family Stables LLC Brad Cox 10 10 Track Phantom L and N Racing LLC, Brewster, Clark O., Caroom, Jerry and Breeze Easy, LLC Steve Asmussen 10 11 Risk It Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC & Three Chimneys Farm Steve Asmussen 8 12 Moonlight Town and Country Racing LLC & Madaket Stables LLC Todd Pletcher 7 13 Informed Patriot J. Kirk & Judy Robison Steve Asmussen 6 14 The Wine Steward Paradise Farms Corp. & David Staudacher Mike Maker 5 15 Just Steel BC Stables LLC Wayne Lukas 5 16 Glengarry Aaron Kennedy, Toby Joseph & Doug Anderson Doug Anderson 5 17 General Partner Klaravich Stables Inc. Chad Brown 5 18 Real Men Violin Tilted Shamrock Stables Kenny McPeek 5 19 Stronghold Eric M. Waller & Sharon Waller Phil D'Amato 5 20 Sierra Leone Magnier, Mrs. John; Tabor, Michael B.; Smith, Derrick; Westerberg, Rocket Ship Racing, LLC and Brant, Peter M. Chad Brown 5

Japan Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank Horse Owner Trainer Points 1 Forever Young Susumu Fujita Yoshito Yahagi 20 2 Aigle Noir Shadai Race Horse Co. Hidetaka Otonashi 10 3 Amante Bianco Silk Racing Co Ltd. Keisuke Miyata 10 4 Saint Honore La Mere Co. Ltd. Junji Tanaka 6 5 George Tesoro Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co. Ltd. Takayuki Kato 5

European Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank Horse Owner Trainer Points 1 Rosallion (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon 10 2 Ancient Wisdom (FR) Godolphin Charlie Appleby 10 3 Deepone (GB) Vimal Khosla Paddy Twomey 10 4 Ghostwriter (IRE) J.C. Smith Clive Cox 10 5 Unquestionable (FR) Al Shaqab Racing, Coolmore & Westerberg Aidan O'Brien 5

Kentucky Derby Prep Races Schedule

Date Race Purse Jan. 6 Jerome $150,000 Jan. 20 Lecomte $200,000 Jan. 27 Southwest $800,000 Feb. 3 Holy Bull $250,000 Feb. 3 Robert B. Lewis $200,000 Feb. 3 Withers $250,000 Feb. 10 Sam F. Davis $250,000 March 2 John Battaglia Memorial $150,000

Kentucky Derby Championship Series Schedule

Date Race Purse Feb. 17 Risen Star $400,000 Feb. 18 Sunland Derby $600,000 Feb. 24 Rebel $1,250,000 March 2 Gotham $300,000 March 2 San Felipe $400,000 March 2 Fountain of Youth $400,000 March 9 Tampa Bay Derby $400,000 March 23 Jeff Ruby Steaks $700,000 March 23 Louisiana Derby $1,000,000 March 30 UAE Derby $1,000,000 March 30 Florida Derby $1,000,000 March 30 Arkansas Derby $1,500,000 April 6 Wood Memorial $750,000 April 6 Blue Grass $1,000,000 April 6 Santa Anita Derby $750,000 April 13 Lexington $400,000

