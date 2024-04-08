2024 Kentucky Derby contenders, as Sierra Leone, Fierceness head Run for the Roses field

Jockey Joel Rosario atop Stronghold (5) celebrates after winning the Sunland Park Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The major prep races have been completed for the 150th Kentucky Derby, with the top 20 in the point standings earning a chance to be a part of the sport's greatest spectacle as part of the field at Chruchill Downs on May 4.

The last chance to garner points will the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes on Saturday, with contenders like Hades, currently just outside the top 20, looking for a share of the points up for grabs. After that, it will take defections to get a spot in the starting gate.

The 1 1/4-mile test for 3-year-olds is the first leg of the Triple Crown, with no runner having won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in succession over five weeks since Justify in 2018.

Here are the leading contenders for the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a month to go before the race:

Sierra Leone, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, gets the win and Just A Touch, ridden by Florent Geroux, gets place in the 100th Running of The Toyota Blue Grass at Keeneland Saturday afternoon. . April 6, 2024

Horse (Derby points)

Sierra Leone (155)

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Owner: Mrs. John Magnier & others.

A 2.3-million yearling purchase, Sierra Leone came from far back to win the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 6, after annexing the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds.

Fierceness (136)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Owner: Repole Stable.

Earned a gaudy 110 Beyer Speed Figure for a 13 ½-length win in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on March 30, after the winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile placed third in the Grade 3 Holy Bull.

Fierceness (9), with jockey John Velazquez up, is congratulated after winning the BREEDERS' CUP JUVENILE during the 2023 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park.rts

Catching Freedom (125)

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Albaugh Family Stable.

A $575,000 yearling purchase, Catching Freedom was credited with a 97 Beyer Speed Figure in an April 23 victory in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, after finishing third, beaten less than two lengths, by Sierra Leone in the Risen Star.

Stonghold (125)

Trainer: Phillip D’Amato.

Owner: Eric & Sharon Waller.

Jockey Joel Rosario and Stronghold (5) cross the finish line to win the Sunland Park Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Scored a game victory in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby last time out, holding off Imagination by a neck after the son of Ghostzapper scored a stakes win at the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby.

Resilience (110)

Trainer: Bill Mott.

Owner: Pam & Martin Wygod.

Drew clear to win the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 6, beating 106-1 Society Man by 2 ¼ lengths, having run fourth in the Risen Star, beaten 3 ½ lengths by Sierra Leone.

Forever Young (100)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi.

Unbeaten in five starts overseas, including three victories in Japan before winning the Saudi Derby in Saudi Arabia and the UAE Derby in Dubai. Derma Sotogaka finished sixth in last year’s Derby, equaling the top finish ever by a Japan-based runner.

Endlessly (100)

Trainer: Mike McCarthy.

Owner: Amerman Racing.

After finishing eighth at last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, the homebred opened 2024 with wins at the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate, before annexing the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park on March 23.

Dornoch (75)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Owner: West Paces Racing & others.

A colt by Good Magic, sire of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, Dornoch scored solid wins in the Grade 2 Remsen at Aqueduct and the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park, before placing fourth in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes.

Just a Touch (75)

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Qatar Racing and Marc Detampel.

The lightly raced son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify is looking for a first stakes score, having come out of a maiden win by placing second in both the Grade 3 Gotham at Aqueduct and the Grade 1 Blue Grass, after leading in the stretch.

Track Phantom (70)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen.

Owner: L and N Racing, & others.

A $500,000 yearling purchase that’s bankrolled $405,000 on the track so far, the son of Quality Road was fourth in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby and second in the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds, after winning the Grade 3 Lecomte there.

West Saratoga (67)

Trainer: Larry Demeritte.

Owner: Harry L. Veruchi.

Ran second in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park at 36-1 last time out, with career earnings of $460,140 for a colt purchased for $11,000 as a yearling.

Just Steel (65)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas.

Owner: BC Stables.

D. Wayne Lukas during morning workouts prior to the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

While the colt, purchased for $500,000 as a yearling, has not won a graded stakes, there was a near miss in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, earning a 95 Beyer Speed Figure, and a distant second behind Mystic Dan in the Grade 2 Southwest Stakes.

Honor Marie (65)

Trainer: Whit Beckman.

Owner: Ribble Farms.

Ran second behind Catching Freedom in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on March 23, having won the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs four months earlier.

Domestic Product (60)

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Owner: Klaravich Stables.

Secured a spot in the staring gate at Churchill Downs with a win in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9 last time out, after finishing second in the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes 3 at Gulfstream.

Catalytic (50)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph.

Owners: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies, George Isaacs.

Ran a distant second, beaten 13 ½ lengths by Fierceness, in the Florida Derby on March 23 at 29-1, after a near miss in a Tampa Bay allowance race.

Deterministic (50)

Trainer: Christophe Clement.

Owner: St. Elias Stable & others.

Opened the year with an impressive win n the Grade 2 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct, before finishing a disappointing eighth in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6.

Society Man (50)

Trainer: Danny Gargan.

Owner: West Paces Racing & others.

Ran second behind Resilience at 106-1 in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial, with the $140,000 payday four times the colts’ previous career earnings in four maiden races.

Mystik Dan (46)

Trainer: Ken McPeek.

Owner: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing & Daniel Hemby.

A 101 Beyer Speed Figure in winning the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park, topping Just Steel by eight lengths, is among the top efforts by a 3-year-old this season, with the closer running third last time out in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

No More Time (45)

Trainer: Jose Francisco D’Angelo.

Owner: Morplay Racing.

Won the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay on Feb. 10, going wire-to-wire, before getting caught by Domestic Product near the wire in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9.

Grand Mo the First (40)

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.

Owner: Granpolio Stable.

Secured a spot in the starting gate with back-to-back third place finishes in the Tampa Bay Derby and Florida Derby, hitting the board by a nose at Gulfstream at 21-1.

FIRST OUT

Common Defense (37)

Epic Ride (35)

Hades (30)

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 2024 Kentucky Derby top contenders for 150th Run for the Roses