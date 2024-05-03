The 2024 Kentucky Derby

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The Run for the Roses.

America’s greatest horse race in Louisville, Kentucky. It is an event where you do not need to be a fan of thoroughbred racing to enjoy this event. 23-year-olds will post ward with a chance for equine and human glory and for a place in history. With that, it has a New York flair.

Maybe this will be the year for Queens native Mike Repole.

The sports drink billionaire is a significant reason why Rick Pitino is the men’s basketball head coach of his alma mater, St. John’s. He is energetic, bombastic, and opinionated. He is also a major player in horse racing and loves the sport.

He has owned past champions like Forte, Nest, Vino Rosso, and Uncle Mo. Seven of his horses have made the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby, which is an accomplishment in and of itself, but Repole has failed to win the Derby.

His best chances were probable favorites in Forte last year and Uncle Mo in 2011. Both had to scratch before the race due to injury and illness. He is the favorite for tomorrow’s race in Fierceness.

Fierceness is out of City of Light and easily won the Florida Derby by over 11 lengths, trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher and ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

After his six-length victory last year in the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile, he was voted 2-year-old champion.

There is no question that fierceness is the fastest and most talented 3-year-old in the race tomorrow, and if he avoids trouble, he is the likeliest winner.

The Repole stable has won 1,068 races since its inception in 2005, earning over $52 million in purses. But a victory tomorrow for owner Mike Repole will be his greatest accomplishment in horse racing. He has the favorite, and this time, his horse is healthy. We will see if Fierceness shines tomorrow under the Twin Spires.



