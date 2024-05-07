2024 Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team honors 79 football players around the state

Seventy-nine football players from 17 state universities were named Tuesday to the 2024 Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team selected annually by the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The All Commonwealth Team serves as preseason recognition for Kentucky’s top college football performers on the field and in the classroom and values leadership ability and dedication to team in addition to gridiron glory. Players were nominated by their universities to be recognized.

The players will be recognized during the 2024 Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Lexington on June 28 at 6 p.m. A ceremony to honor the All Commonwealth Team will be held earlier that day in Frankfort.

Here are the players on the 2024 team, school by school, alphabetically:

Campbellsville: Cade Crume, Luke Sheperson, Andre Siler, Jagger Gillis, Ellis Reed.

Centre: Scotty Brown, Evan Elder, Nick Grant, Aiden Jackson, Cam Tegge.

Cumberlands: Job Matossian, Walker Dunn, Nick Buzzell, Curtis Leflore Jr., Adam Caudle.

Eastern Kentucky: Darrian Baker, Jeremiah Bailey, Vincent Munlin Jr., Joshua Carter, John Stone.

Georgetown: Darius Neal, Chad Holleran, Blake Gossett, Jacob Harmon, Max Hill.

Kentucky: Barion Brown, Maxwell Hairston, Marques Cox, D’Eryk Jackson, Jordan Dingle.

Kentucky Christian: Jamari Wilson, Malious Cain, Ja’raylan Johnson.

Kentucky State: Boby Hayes, Markel Cotton, Walt McClinton, Jay’don Green, Monte Davis.

Kentucky Wesleyan: Jaden Santos-Lopez, Terrant Young, Najai Watson, Khia Sherrard, Kam Sherrard.

Lindsey Wilson: Simon Keating, Davontaye Saunders, Ben Banks, Darius Moore, Chevis Elliot.

Louisville: Devin Neal, Brock Travelstead, Nate Kurisky.

Morehead State: Coby Nile, Chance Harris, Dylan Leonardis, Dylan Cook, Trevon Kleint.

Murray State: Cody Goatley, DJ Jones, Taylor Shields, Cade Shupperd.

Pikeville: Lee Kirkland, Diego Soto, Myson Livingston, Ben Tate, Jordan Scott.

Thomas More: Tanner Lawrence, Kolton Reeves, Rae’Von Vaden, Kyle Hillerich, Freddie Johnson.

Union: Taji Jackson, Quinterrius Tanksley, Tony Norman, Ty Vinson, Camron Mitchell.

Western Kentucky: Hosea Wheeler, Anthony Johnson, Lucas Carneiro, Easton Messer.

ESPN analyst headlines Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class of inductees

Former Owensboro star, Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt is visiting Kentucky football