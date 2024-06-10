The 2024 Juventus Academy World Cup is underway!

The 2024 edition - the fifth - of the Juventus Academy World Cup has officially begun, with plenty smiles, colours (of course, mostly black and white) and excitement from the young players from across the globe.

36 academies from 26 different countries, with 78 teams for a total of more than 900 players with 200 coaches, representing the Juventus Academies around the world: these are the numbers of a great party that, from Tuesday to Thursday, will animate the fields of Turin, Susa, Oulx, Bardonecchia and Sauze D'Oulx, with a grand finale at the Allianz Stadium, including the awards ceremony.

And speaking of Allianz Stadium, the very home of Juventus was the scene of Monday's opening ceremony, in the presence of Juventus President Gianluca Ferrero and club legend David Trezeguet, who delivered a special message to the young participants after welcoming each academy on stage.

