2024 JUCO World Series day two

We start things off in the top of the third. Bucs third baseman Cade Climie gets his team on the board first with a solo shot to left field. The Bucs go up 1-0. Climie had himself a day at the plate, going three-for-three against the Roughriders.

Crowder now at the plate, bottom of the third. Joey Morton sends this into left center for an RBI single. This game is tied at one, folks. Morton had two hits in this contest.

Top of the fifth is where things almost got away from Crowder as three runs came across the plate due to multiple wild pitches and walks. The Bucs would go up 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Cole Kitchens tries to get back those runs, smoking this one into the outfield grass for an RBI single. The Bucs still lead by one. Kitchens tallied three RBIs against the Bucs.

Bottom of the sixth, Roughriders down three. Easton Swofford looks to make this a one-run game, but Blinn left fielder Marshall Lipsey has other ideas with a terrific catch. But Crowder would not go down.

Bottom of the seventh, Ethan Fender flexes some muscle, sending this one over the left field wall to make this a two-run ball game. Bottom of the ninth, Blinn holds on to a two-run lead looking to close this one out. Kolton Reynold says, “Let’s make this interesting,” ripping this to left field for a two-RBI single. It’s a one-run ball game, people. Ethan Fender is at the plate again, looking to be the hero. All the Bucs fans hold their breath during this play, but the Bucs get it done against Crowder in the first game of the JUCO World Series, 7-6.

Shelton State Buccaneers set the tone on day two in their second game against the McLennan Highlanders. Top of the first, Wesley Helms hits a routine grounder to second baseman Landon Underhill, who bobbles it, allowing Helms to reach base safely.

Nick Wilson up next hits a blooper into the outfield grass, moving Helms over to second. Runner on second and first, Pierce Dutton hits a bullet to Underhill, who can’t seem to come up with it. Bucs led by two, and we’re still in the first inning.

Two runners on, Mason Steele at the plate, adds some insurance for the team with a three-run homer, pushing the Bucs’ lead to five in the first inning. Man, this is the kind of response you want to see from a team that got blown out yesterday. The Bucs continue to put up runs as they come out on top in this one against McLennan, 9-2. Mason Steele was the star, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Caleb Pittman was AP certified against the Highlanders, going seven innings, giving up only two runs on three hits while striking out eight Highlander batters.

The Buccaneers advance to play at 1 p.m. Monday in another elimination game against Northwest Florida.

