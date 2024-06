2024 JUCO World Series championship game recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —BEFORE SATURDAY’S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, DUSTY HART TOLD HIS BLINN BUCCANEERS TO HAVE FUN AND JUST PLAY THE GAME. AND THEY DID, CLAIMING THEIR FIRST ALPINE BANK JUNIOR COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TITLE WITH A 12-5 WIN OVER NORTHWEST FLORIDA STATE, IN FRONT OF 11,341 AMPED FANS AT SUPLIZIO FIELD.

COACH HART IS NOW A TWO-TIME NATIONAL CHAMP—HE LED GRAYSON COLLEGE TO THE TITLE IN 2008 AND PROMISED BLINN THE SAME GLORY. THE BUCS MADE IT HAPPEN WITH THEIR TRADEMARK MIX OF HITTING, PITCHING, AND DEFENSE.

“WELL THEY’RE MATURE THEY’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE..THEY WON A LOT OF BASEBALL GAMES AND SOMETIMES I’M STILL GETTING IN THEM TOO MUCH YOU KNOW I GOT INTO A COUPLE OF THEM TONIGHT AND I WAS LIKE I NEED TO SHUT UP AND GO SIT AT THE FRONT OF DUGOUT AND JUST LET THEM PLAY BECAUSE YOU WANT THEM TO PLAY WITH CONFIDENCE AND YOU WANT THEM TO PLAY FEARLESS SOMETIMES AS A COACH WHEN YOU GET ON THE GUYS YOUR COACHING SO THAT THEY HOPEFULLY LEARN FROM IT BUT YOU DONT WANT IT TO BE NEGATIVE AT THE SAME TIME BUT YOU KNOW THESE GUYS ARE GOING TO PLAY FOR A LONG TIME YOU KNOW THEY’RE CAREERS IS GOING TO BE A LOT LONGER THAN BLINN COLLEGE SO HOPEFULLY WE TEACH THEM THE RIGHT WAY TO PLAY AND THEY CAN TAKE THIS MOVING FORWARD AND LEARN FROM IT AND BE BETTER IN THE SEC OR BIG 12 OR WHERE EVER THEY END UP PLAYING”

AFTER THE GAME…THE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM WAS ANNOUNCED AND A TOTAL OF FIVE BLINN PLAYERS MADE THE LIST..THE M-V-P OF THE TOURNAMENT CADE CLIME WHO HIT .566 AT THE PLATE TO GO ALONGSIDE 17 R-B-I AND FIVE HOME RUNS AND IS COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON…CONNOR MCGINNIS WHO BATTED .536 DURING THE TOURNAMENT AND HAS COMMITTED TO THE COUGARS AS WELL…TANNER REAVES WHO WAS SECOND IN THE TOURNAMENT IN BATTING AVERAGE AT .563 AND FIRST IN HITS WITH 18…REAVES HAS COMMITTED TO PLAY FOR LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY…LUCAS DAVENPORT WHO WAS STELLAR IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PITCHING A TOTAL OF 130 PITCHES AND RECEIVED THE ROBERT PURKEY JR MOST OUTSTANDING PITCHER AWARD ALL WHILE LEADING THE TOURNAMENT IN WINS AND FINISHING THIRD IN STRIKEOUTS…AND DESIGNATED HITTER CADEN FERRARO WHO FINISHED TIED IN HOME RUNS IN THE TOURNAMENT WITH HIS TEAM CADE CLIME WITH FIVE..FOURTH IN R-B-I WITH 11

