2024 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League capsules

A look at the five teams competing in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League:

Laurel Auto Group

Manager: Adam Polites, third season.

Assistant coaches: Zach Hull (general manager), Joel Polites, Brett Marabito, Kelbi Berg.

2023 regular season: 16-12, third place.

2023 playoffs: 0-3.

Top returnees: Ryan Bushey, Cam Colwell, Luke Treloar, Brady Yard.

Top newcomers: Keegan Carr, Ty Cupp, Joe Fiedor, Ethan Minerva.

Manager’s quote: “Even though moral victories are not counted in the win column at the end of the year we achieved our main goal in the 2023 season. That goal was to create a culture within our franchise that gives college baseball players the best summer league experience possible. A culture where they can grow, develop, compete and have a great time becoming a team.

“We would not be able to accomplish that without the continued support of Mike and Matt Smith, and the entire Laurel Auto Group family. We are continuously looking to grow not only our franchise but the entire JCBL. With the league looking to be even more competitive than it was in 2023, we are thrilled for our guys to have a chance to compete for a championship.”

Roster

(Name, age, positions, college/high school)

John Luke Bailey, 21, RHP, Mount Aloysius; Aiden Barrow-Somers, 19, LHP, Seton Hill; Ryan Bushey, 21, INF, Mount Aloysius; Keegan Carr, 18, INF, Indiana (Pa.); Cam Cowell, 21, C, Seton Hill; Ty Cupp, 18, C/OF, Mercyhurst; Parker Donsen, 18, LHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Grant Dowden, 20, UTL, Allegheny College; Joe Fiedor, 20, INF, Seton Hill; Mason Gearhart, 19, RHP, Mount Aloysius; Mike Gregos, 21, INF/OF, Seton Hill; Eric Harris, 19, RHP, St. Vincent; Adam Hess, 18, OF, Hempfield H.S.; Logan Irvin, 18, INF/OF, Clarion; Jackson Kozlovac, 21, C, Mount Aloysius; Hunter Krotzer, 19, LHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Hayden Mallin, 20, RHP, Mount Aloysius; Ethan Minerva, 18, OF, California (Pa.); Wade Plowman, 20, UTL, Pitt-Johnstown; Evan Rossi, 19, RHP, Seton Hill; Carson Shuglie, 18, C, Seton Hill; Luke Treloar, 21, RHP, California (Pa.); Brady Yard, 21, INF, Indiana (Pa.); Owen Yoder, 19, INF, Seton Hill.

Mainline Pharmacy

Manager: Tim Rubal, fourth season.

Assistant coaches: Cam Banjak, Joe Klezek, Chance Osborne, Ray Peel (general manager).

2023 regular season: 17-11, tied for first place (lost tiebreaker).

2023 playoffs: 6-0.

2023 AAABA Tournament: 6-0, champion.

Top returnees: Aidan Coleman, Elijah Dunn, Seth Shuey, Josh Ulery.

Top newcomers: David Kessler, Conner McTighe, Cayden Turner, Ty Walton.

Manager’s quote: “I know we did something very special last season, but our mentality will not change going into this summer. Every year, our team has gotten better since I’ve been here and that’s our goal again this year. We did lose a few of our key contributors from last season, but I feel like we did a good job of resupplying our talent this offseason. We brought in some young talent with good potential and some guys with college experience who can help us right away in the positions that we lost. The one thing I will be emphasizing to my guys this year is it will not be a walk in the park. Every other team got better this offseason as well and we will see every teams’ best arms every game. It was only a few games difference from first to fourth place last year and I believe there will be even more competition this year.”

Roster

(Name, age, positions, college/high school)

Josh Bryson, 19, RHP, California (Pa.); Grant Casses, 18, INF, Pitt-Bradford; Aiden Coleman, 20, LHP, Penn State; Seth Coleman, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Elijah Dunn, 20, OF, Indiana (Pa.); Ty Galusky, 19, C/1B, Fort Scott Community College; Garret Holzapfel, 21, LHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Teague Hoover, 20, INF, Indiana (Pa.); Calvin Iseminger, 20, OF/1B, Pitt-Johnstown; Ethan Kaminsky, 19, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; David Kessler, 20, INF, Indiana (Pa.); Conner McTighe, 19, C/INF, California (Pa.); Andrew Miko, 19, OF, Washington & Jefferson; Tyler Orris, 18, INF, undecided; Karson Reffner, 20, C/INF, Pitt-Johnstown; Brody Roberts, 19, UTL, Pitt-Johnstown; Bryce Roberts, 18, 1B, Forest Hills H.S.; Seth Shuey, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Zach Slis, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Garrett Starr, 21, RHP, Lock Haven; Ben Tomb, 20, LHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Cayden Turner, 18, LHP/OF, Penn State Behrend; Josh Ulery, 21, UTL, Pitt-Johnstown; Ty Walton, 19, LHP, Glenville State; Gage Wheaton, 19, OF, Seton Hill; Hunter Whipkey, 18, 1B/OF/RHP, St. Vincent; Brook Williamson, 19, C/INF, Indiana (Pa.).

Martella’s Pharmacy

Manager: Kerry Pfeil, fifth season.

Assistant coaches: Ray Stenger, Paul Knupp, Josh Rearick, Josh Day.

2023 regular season: 17-11, first place (tiebreaker).

2023 playoffs: 3-5.

AAABA Tournament: 3-2, third place.

Top returnees: Jared Dowey, Nick Fleming, Hunter Smith, Mark Wechtenhiser.

Top newcomers: Ethan Janidlo, Mason Pfeil, Luke Raho, Ben Ryan.

Manager’s quote: “We are excited about the opportunity to compete again in a highly competitive league. We feel like we have added depth on the mound and defensively. That will also help us offensively. In order to be successful, our pitchers have to be competitive and throw strikes, also making plays behind them to get off the field. We need to hit the ground running this year and avoid a slow start.”

Roster

(Name, age, positions, college/high school)

Tyler Alexander, 20, RHP/2B, Delgado Community College; Cainen Atherton, 18, INF, Gannon; Austin Beauchamp, 19, RHP, Mansfield University; Logan Bradish, 18, RHP, Davis & Elkins; Steve Budash, 19, C/INF, Slippery Rock University; Bryce Danish, 18, P/INF, Delaware; Jared Dowey, 20, RHP/CF, Seton Hill; Garrett Emerick, 19, RHP, Mansfield; Nick Fleming, 21, OF/1B, Mount St. Mary’s; Garrett Greco, 21, OF/INF, St. Peter’s (N.J.); Ethan Janidlo, 18, RHP/INF, Seton Hill; Austin Lewis, 21, RHP, Mansfield; Owen McDermott, 19, INF, Mount Aloysius; Joe McGowan, 20, C/DH, Clemson; Jack Messina, 19, LHP/1B, Penn State; Mason Pfeil, 18, RHP/INF, Mansfield; Konnor Pittman, 20, INF, Allegany College of Maryland; Jack Pletcher, 20, RHP, Seton Hill; Luke Raho, 18, RHP/OF, Mansfield; Colby Rearick, 18, OF, Pitt-Greensburg; Ben Ryan, 18, INF, Quinnipiac; Hunter Smith, 18, C/DH/1B, Mansfield; Mark Wechtenhiser, 18, RHP, Seton Hill; Nate Whysong, 18, RHP, Wake Forest.

O

Manager: Ken Ashbrook, ninth season.

Assistant coaches: Billy Perroz, Jon Cornell, LesPaul Buchko, Connor Helm.

2023 regular season: 15-13, fourth place.

2023 playoffs: 2-3.

Top returnees: Derek Hald, Branden Kanick, Anthony Maseto, Zach Myers.

Top newcomers: Kirk Bearjar, Jack Bracken, Larry Weaver, Connor Yoder.

Manager’s quote: “I am extremely optimistic about the new season. We have brought in a talented group of guys that have done really well for their college and high school teams. All of the high school signees have made postseason play. The new group along with the returning core will help us be competitive for the league title and a trip to the tournament. Last season, going to Game 5 against top-seeded Martella’s showed how close the league was for everybody. Any given night, any team could win and the final standings showed that.”

Roster

(Name, age, positions, college/high school)

Aaron Alakson, 21, OF, California (Pa.); Jake Auld, 19, RHP/1B/3B, St. Vincent; Kirk Bearjar, 18, RHP/1B, Geneva; Brandon Bell, 18, INF, Chatham; Jack Bracken, 18, RHP, Seton Hill; Niko Buffone, 19, C, St. Vincent; Colton Cornell, 20, RHP/INF, Pitt-Johnstown; Nate Cornell, 17, INF, Forest Hills H.S.; Josh Gerken, 20, INF, Gannon; Lane Golkosky, 19, UTL, St. Vincent; Derek Hald, 21, C, St. Vincent; Gabe Jansen, 20, RHP, Indiana (Pa.); Branden Kanick, 21, OF, Indiana (Pa.); Dalton Keith, 19, C/UTL, Mount Aloysius; Vance Kimmel, 18, RHP, undecided; Devin Kreger, 19, 1B, Lebanon Valley; Anthony Maseto, 19, LHP/OF, Mount Aloysius; Zach Myers, 20, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Alex Reba, 18, RHP/INF, Mount Aloysius; Brycen Sechler, 20, RHP, Davis & Elkins; Zander Sekerak, 17, RHP/UTL, La Roche; Drew Stano, 21, RHP, St. Vincent; Cole Strick, 19, OF, Mount Aloysius; Larry Weaver, 18, LHP/UTL, Mount Aloysius; Lucas Whitaker, 19, RHP, Indiana (Pa.); Evan Wiewiora, 18, RHP/C, St. Vincent; Hayden Williams, 18, RHP, undecided; Connor Yoder, 18, RHP/INF, undecided.

The Hill Group

Manager: Rusty Thomas, second season.

Assistant coach: Graham Spitz.

2023 regular season: 5-23, fifth place.

Top returnees: Wes Athey, Jace Irvin, Logan Short, Branden Yanity.

Top newcomers: Bryson Bubb, Colin Riorden, Elijah Thomas, Andrew Weaver.

Manager’s quote: “The Hill Group accomplished many goals set in 2023 and is looking to build on that success. We were competitive in more games than most anticipated and beat very talented, well-established teams in the league. We had a smaller roster size and have increased the number of players we will carry. We have added quality college-level pitching to our staff this season, which should keep us in more games moving forward. We will continue to build on our completive, team-first culture and play with the same grit that was expected last season.”

Roster

(Name, age, positions, college/high school)

Ian Amaranto, 19, RHP/INF, undecided; Wes Ather, 20, LHP/OF/1B, Davis & Elkins; Parker Black, 19, RHP/1B/3B, St. Vincent; Bryson Bubb, 19, RHP, La Roche; Chase Collier, 18, RHP, Chestnut Ridge H.S.; Sidric Grove, 19, OF, Mount Aloysius; Jonah Horner, 19, RHP, Penn College of Technology; Jace Irvin, 20, C/3B, Juniata; Ryan Jacobs, 21, RHP/OF, California (Pa.); Isaiah Mitchell, 18, INF, Penn Hills H.S.; Carson Modrak, 20, LHP/OF, undecided; Caleb Palmer, 18, RHP, Mount Aloysius; Kelvin Probst, 19, C/1B, Davis & Elkins; Colin Riordon, 19, RHP, La Roche; Jason Sabol, 18, OF, Penn-Trafford H.S.; Owen Saiani, 18, RHP-OF, Washington & Jefferson; Logan Short, 20, C/OF/1B, Westmoreland County Community College; Carter Smith, 18, RHP/UTL, Penns Manor H.S.; Braden Staats, 19, C/INF, California (Pa.); Ian Temple, 18, C/RHP, Penn Trafford H.S.; Elijah Thomas, 19, LHP/OF, La Roche; Andrew Weaver, 20, 3B/1B, Mount Aloysius; Tyler Weber, 19, LHP/1B, Mount Aloysius.