2024 All-Johnson County Boys Basketball Team
Apr. 5—Below is a list of superlative awards as well as first-team, second-team and honorable mention rosters comprised of players from Johnson County UIL high school boys basketball teams. The UIL All-Johnson County Team relies on coaches' nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Cleburne Times-Review employees.
Superlatives
Co-MVPs: Shamar Richburg, Rio Vista; Filippo Bencetti, Rio Vista
Co-Offensive MVPs: Sha'Marin Lee, Alvarado; Jayden Bailey, Keene
Co-Defensive MVPs: Carter Collins, Grandview; Ricky Santos, Keene
Newcomer of the Year: Desmond Mitchell, Alvarado; Daiden Duncan, Keene
Playmaker of the Year: Jaleal Allen, Grandview
Coach of the Year: Daniel Hobbs, Rio Vista
Co-6th Men of the Year: D'Marcus Holbert, Alvarado
1st Team: Cardea Collier, Alvarado; Kaden Mitchell, Alvarado; Trenton Hall, Burleson; Tamaje Izuagbe, Burleson; Abram Hicks, Centennial; Keylan Jones, Centennial; Collin Graeve, Cleburne; Kade King, Cleburne; Erik Lucero, Cleburne; Jarrett Ilich, Godley; Jayvon Matheson, Grandview; Will Mathis, Grandview; Brian Maddison, Keene; Micah Torres, Keene; Blaine Briscoe, Rio Vista; Dawson Macklin, Rio Vista
2nd Team: Dorian Potter Jr., Alvarado; Jared Cox, Centennial; Iverson Moore, Centennial; Malachi Cunningham, Cleburne; Cole Geltmeier, Cleburne; C.J. Kensley, Cleburne; Camden Flood, Godley; Hagan Robertson, Godley; Owen Moore, Grandview; Hunter Raschke, Joshua; Christian Hensley, Keene; Beren Moore, Keene; Peyton Covey, Rio Vista; Ashton Huey, Rio Vista
Honorable Mention: Logan Bjork, Alvarado; Liam Andrews, Centennial; Aidan Hicks, Centennial; Corbin Forrester, Cleburne; Cameron Eggen, Cleburne; Espn Morton, Cleburne; Hayden Jenkins, Godley; Kaden White, Godley; Caden Emery, Grandview; Kaman Evans, Joshua; Mikey Gerhardt, Joshua; Silas Smith, Joshua; Jan Michael Lord, Keene; Waylen Jackson, Rio Vista; Kaiden Scott, Rio Vista