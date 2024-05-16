2024 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule features 2 prime-time away games

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released the full schedule for the 2024 season. Here’s what we know:

The team will play 17 regular season games.

Six games will be against the other three AFC South teams, four games against all AFC East teams, four games against all NFC North teams, and the second-place teams from the NFC East, AFC West, and AFC North.

The Jaguars will return to London for a ‘home game’ and an ‘away game.’

The Jags play the “away game” against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13. The “home game” will be against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Wembley Stadium.

Here is a full list of the team’s home opponents:

The 2024 home opponents will be: the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.

Here is a full list of the team’s away opponents:

The Jaguars will go on the road to face off against these teams on their home turf: Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts.

2024 Jaguars preseason schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

Check out the full regular-season schedule below (home games are in bold):

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 8, at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 15, Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3, Monday, Sept. 23, at Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 4, Sunday, Sept. 29, at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 6, Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 13, at Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 20, New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 27, Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 3, at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 10, Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 17, at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12, BYE WEEK

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 1, Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 8, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 15, New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 22, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 29, Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18, TBD, at Indianapolis Colts, time/channel TBD

