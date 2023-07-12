2024 IOL, Texas native Casey Poe commits to Alabama

Alabama received a huge commitment on Wednesday when 2024 interior offensive lineman Casey Poe announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Poe chose Alabama over LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech among others.

Poe took an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25. The lifelong Alabama fan has been a priority offensive line target for offensive line coach Eric Wolford for quite some time. Now, the two will be able to coincide in Tuscaloosa.

Poe is physical at the point of attack which is something that Wolford really likes. He does a good job of finishing off blocks as well.

As a junior at Lindale High School, Poe was a unanimous first-team selection in Texas Texas District 9-4A D-1.

Poe is the second offensive linemen to commt to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. The other commit is three-star center Joseph Ionata.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Casey Poe’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

133

25

5

Rivals

4

144

23

6

ESPN

4

237

44

10

On3 Recruiting

4

38

9

1

247 Composite

4

104

20

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lindale, Texas

Projected Position

Interior offensive lineman

Height

6-4.5

Weight

290

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 26, 2022

  • Took an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

