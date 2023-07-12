2024 IOL, Texas native Casey Poe commits to Alabama
Alabama received a huge commitment on Wednesday when 2024 interior offensive lineman Casey Poe announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Poe chose Alabama over LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech among others.
Poe took an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25. The lifelong Alabama fan has been a priority offensive line target for offensive line coach Eric Wolford for quite some time. Now, the two will be able to coincide in Tuscaloosa.
Poe is physical at the point of attack which is something that Wolford really likes. He does a good job of finishing off blocks as well.
As a junior at Lindale High School, Poe was a unanimous first-team selection in Texas Texas District 9-4A D-1.
Poe is the second offensive linemen to commt to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. The other commit is three-star center Joseph Ionata.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Casey Poe’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
133
25
5
Rivals
4
144
23
6
ESPN
4
237
44
10
On3 Recruiting
4
38
9
1
247 Composite
4
104
20
6
Vitals
Hometown
Lindale, Texas
Projected Position
Interior offensive lineman
Height
6-4.5
Weight
290
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on November 26, 2022
Took an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25, 2023
Other offers
BREAKING: Elite 2024 IOL Casey Poe has Committed to Alabama!
The 6’5 290 IOL from Lindale, TX chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas Tech, & others
Poe is ranked as the No. 1 IOL in the ‘24 Class 👀https://t.co/pIstiYIKS5 pic.twitter.com/yY8p6DzZWE
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 12, 2023