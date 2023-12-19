2024 IOL Rakeem Johnson makes commitment to Michigan State football

New Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has seen his recruiting work pay off today, now gaining his second commitment of the day. The Spartans got the pledge of Rakeem Johnson, an interior offensive lineman from Boise, Idaho. The former Oregon State commit was considering BYU and Cal before deciding to commit to MSU.

Johnson is 6-foot-3, weighing 255 pounds and is a 3-star prospect. He projects as a guard or center.

Johnson joins Andrew Brinson, Austin Clay, Justin Denson, Carter Enyard (PWO), Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Alessio Milivojevic, Payton Stewart, Jaylen Thompson, Brand Tullis, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire