What is the 2024 Indy 500 starting grid lineup? Drivers, odds, predictions, TV schedule
The Indianapolis 500 is ready for the 108th running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Here's what you need to know about the starting lineup, race tickets, odds, predictions, how to watch and more.
2024 Indy 500 starting grid lineup
2024 Indy 500 Row 1
1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 234.220
2. (12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.917
3. (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.808
2024 Indy 500 Row 2
4. (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 233.090
5. (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.846
6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.692
2024 Indy 500 Row 3
7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.610
8. (5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584
9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305
Row 4
10. (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.171
11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 230.993
12. (23), Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 230.567
2024 Indy 500 Row 5
13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.316
14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306
15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230
2024 Indy 500 Row 6
16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183
17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017
18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948
2024 Indy 500 Row 7
19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.890
20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871
21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851
2024 Indy 500 Row 8
22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847
23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826
24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851
2024 Indy 500 Row 9
25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578
26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514
27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506
2024 Indy 500 Row 10
28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465
29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243
30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100
2024 Indy 500 Row 11
31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 230.092
32. (28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti Global, 230.027
33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.974
When is the 2024 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 26, 2024.
What is the 2024 Indy 500 start time?
The green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET.
2024 Indy 500 betting odds: list of driver entries in field, odds
Josef Newgarden +500
Scott McLaughlin +550
Kyle Larson +675
Will Power +725
Scott Dixon +750
Alexander Rossi +900
Pato O'Ward +950
Colton Herta +950
Alex Palou +1300
Santino Ferrucci +1600
Rinus VeeKay +2500
Kyle Kirkwood +3000
Helio Castroneves +3000
Felix Rosenqvist +3500
Takuma Sato +3500
Ryan Hunter-Reay +6000
Graham Rahal +8000
Marco Andretti +8000
Christian Rasmussen +8000
Callum Ilott +8000
Marcus Ericsson +10000
Conor Daly +12500
Linus Lundqvist +15000
Christian Lundgaard +15000
Marcus Armstrong +15000
Romain Grosjean +15000
Kyffin Simpson +15000
Tom Blomqvist +20000
Agustin Canapino +20000
Sting Ray Robb +25000
Pietro Fittipaldi +35000
Katherine Legge +50000
2024 Indy 500 predictions: IndyStar staff picks
Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi and returning champion Josef Newgarden were some of the favorite picks for this year's race. Visit indystar.com for a complete list of staff picks and predictions.
What channel is the 2024 Indy 500 on?
The Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast on NBC and Universo.
Will the Indy 500 be blacked out in 2024?
Sunday's race will be blacked out despite an expected mark of roughly 345,000 tickets sold − a 15,000 increase over a year ago.
Nearly 5,000 grandstand tickets remain available in Turns 3 and 4 to complete a sellout.
"The weather doesn't help us (sell the remaining tickets)," IMS president Doug Boles told IndyStar.
Fans in Evansville, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Terre Haute can still watch the race, however. Find out if the race will be blacked out for you.
How to live stream the 2024 Indy 500
Streaming options include Peacock, NBCSports.com, and TelemundoDeportes.com.
How to watch the 2024 Indy 500
Catch all the racing action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway through multiple viewing platforms including NBC, Universo, Peacock, NBCSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com.
When does the 2024 Indy 500 live coverage start?
Live coverage kicks off on NBC and Peacock at 10:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, May 26.
What is the 2024 Indy 500 TV schedule?
The TV schedule for the race begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and lasts until 4 p.m.
How to listen to the 2024 Indy 500 radio broadcast
The race can be streamed on SiriusXM Channels 85 and 218.
These Indiana stations will carry the race: Anderson (1240 AM, 103.7 FM), Austin (92.7 FM), Batesville (103.9 FM), Bedford (1340 AM), Berne (92.7 FM), Bloomington (1370 AM, 98.7 FM), Brazil (1130 AM, 99.5 FM, 106.9 FM), Columbus (1010 AM, 98.1 FM), Crawfordsville (103.9 FM), Edinburgh (100.3 FM), Ellettsville (105.1 FM), Fort Wayne (1380 AM, 1190 AM, 100.9 FM, 107.5 FM), Frankfort/Lebanon (1570 AM, 96.9 FM), Indianapolis (93.5 FM, 107.5 FM), Jasper (104.7 FM), Kendallville (1140 AM, 94.3 FM, 95.5 FM), Kokomo (1350 AM), LaPorte (96.7 FM), Lafayette (105.3 FM), Marion (860 AM), Monticello (107.7 FM), Muncie (98.3 FM, 103.7 FM, 104.1 FM, 1340 AM, 92.5 FM), Paoli (95.3 FM), Portland (1440 AM, 105.3 FM), Princeton (100.5 FM), Richmond (96.1 FM), Rochester (92.1 FM), Salem (1220 AM, 97.9 FM), Spencer (97.7 FM), Warsaw (1480 AM, 99.7 FM, 107.3 FM), Washington (107.9 FM).
