2024 Illini Hall of Fame class announced

(WCIA) — Eight Illini legends will be inducted into the UI Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Gary Winckler is the only non-athlete in the 2024 class. He coached the women’s track and field team from 1985 to 2008 and won 11 Big Ten Titles.

Robert Holcombe and Darrick Brownlow represent the football program. Holcombe, who played from 1994-97, stands as Illinois’s all-time rushing leader with 4,105 yards and went on to win Super Bowl XXXIV. Brownlow was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection and captained the 1990 team that won a share of the Big Ten Title.

Career goal leader Jannelle Flaws represents the soccer program, a three-time All-Big Ten pick.

Laura DeBruer Santos represents Illinois volleyball, the second-highest kill leader all time for the program.

Fencer Herman “Pete” Velasco is the oldest honoree in the class, competing for Illinois from 1954-56 and fencing in two Olympic Games.

Men’s basketball is represented by Nick Weatherspoon and Frank Williams. Weatherspoon competed from 1971-73 and still holds records for scoring and rebounding averages. Williams helped lead the Illini to a Big Ten Championship in 2001 and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

All honorees will be inducted on Friday, October 11 at State Farm Center then honored the following day at halftime of the Purdue football game.

