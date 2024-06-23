2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: How to watch the USA vs. England match today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Monank Patel and the United States' cricket team play England this Sunday in the T20 World Cup. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reached the Super Eight stage, and the USA has made the cut. After three weeks of matches, only eight teams remain in the cricket world cup tournament, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies. The USA faces England next this Sunday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. ET. England are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.

Are you ready to watch the USA's next game in the cricket world cup? Unfortunately, in the US, the sport still airs on the niche Willow TV, which you may not already have access to. But we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about where to stream the USA vs. England match, how to watch for free, the full cricket world cup schedule and more.

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: How to watch the USA vs. England match:

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV, VPN

When does the USA play in the T20 World Cup 2024?

England and the United States Of America face off this Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m. ET in the T20 World Cup.

What channel is USA vs. England T20 World Cup match on?

In the US, the cricket world cup will air exclusively on Willow TV. You may not have the niche cricket cable channel in your current package, or no longer have cable at all. But don’t worry, you can sign up for Willow TV directly, or add it to a live TV streaming service like Sling or DirecTV Stream. You can also check out other ways to stream the cricket world cup for free (or almost free) with the help of a VPN below.

How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without cable:

How to watch the cricket world cup for free (almost):

While in the US, the T20 World Cup will be airing exclusively on Willow TV (which you'll need cable or a subscription for), in Australia it's all streaming on Amazon Prime Video — so all you need to do to tune in is be a Prime subscriber.

Don’t live in Australia? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the cricket world cup on Amazon Prime in Australia, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Watch the cricket world cup In Australia, viewers are able to tune into all 55 matches of the cricket world cup on Amazon Prime Video. While you may not live in Australia, you can still stream like you do with a VPN. But ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning US viewers can tune into international shows, movies and sporting events as opposed to paying for US coverage. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australua, and then find the games on Amazon Prime Video. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Who is playing in the Men's T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup started with 20 teams playing in 2024. The hosts, USA and West Indies, of course, plus England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Now that we're down to the Super Eights round, the remaining teams in the T20 World tournament are the USA, West Indies, South Africa, India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh and England.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup schedule - Super Eights:

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Bangladesh vs. India - 10:30 a.m.

Afghanistan vs. Australia - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

England vs. United States Of America - 10:30 a.m.

West Indies vs. South Africa - 8:30 p.m.

Monday, June 24, 2024

Australia vs. India - 10:30 a.m.

Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

First Semi-Final: TBD vs. TBD - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Second Semi-Final: TBD vs. TBD - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Final: TBD vs. TBD - 10:30 a.m.

2024 Men's T20 World Cup squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

United States:

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar.

Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Australia:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

England:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

West Indies:

Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.