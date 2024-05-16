2024 Houston Texans NFL Schedule released

HOUSTON - The 2024 NFL football season is quickly approaching and everyone wants to know what they schedule for each team will be!

Well, we have the full schedule for the Houston Texans for the upcoming season!

Here's the breakdown:

Week 1 - September 8 - Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts - Noon

Week 2 - September 15 - Chicago Bears at Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football) - 7:20 p.m.

Week 3 - September 22 - Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings - Noon

Week 4 - September 29 - Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars - Noon

Week 5 - October 6 - Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans - Noon

Week 6 - October 13 - Houston Texans at New England Patriots - Noon

Week 7 - October 20 - Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers - Noon

Week 8 - October 27 - Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Noon

Week 9 - October 31 - Houston Texans at New York Jets (Thursday Night Football) - 7:15 p.m.

Week 10 - November 10 - Detroit Lions at Houston Texans - 7:20 p.m.

Week 11 - November 18 - Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football) - 7:15 p.m.

Week 12 - November 24 - Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - Noon

Week 13 - December 1 - Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars - Noon

Week 14 - BYE WEEK

Week 15 - December 15 - Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans - Noon

Week 16 - December 21 - Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday game) - Noon

Week 17 - December 25 - Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (Christmas) - 3:30 p.m.

Week 18 - TBD - Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans - TBD

- All kickoff times are Central time