2024 Hoops for Autism at Union Grove

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The 2024 edition of Hoops for Autism tipped off at Union Grove on Saturday night.

This event raises money for the Autism Center of Dallas.

When it comes to the games themselves, the Blue Teams for both the boys and girls were able to beat their Red counterparts.

This event was spearheaded by Tenaha head basketball coach, Dee Lewis, who says he hopes to continue to hold this event in East Texas for as long as he can.

