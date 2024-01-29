The 2024 Honda Prologue Will Cost This Much

Josh Lefkowitz - Getty Images

2024 Honda Prologue will start at $48,795 for the front-wheel-drive base model in EX trim, offering a range of 296 miles in the EPA cycle.

The dual-motor, AWD Prologue will start at $51,795 in EX trim, rated at 281 miles in the EPA cycle.

A total of five versions will be offered starting in March of this year, with the range-topping Elite trim paired with AWD priced at $59,295.

Honda's second mass-market EV after the Clarity sedan promises to be very different in every respect. Underpinned by GM's Ultium platform, the 2024 Prologue will kick off Honda's modern EV era at a time when most of its usual competitors, Toyota included, have already fielded their latest electric SUVs and crossovers.

Honda has revealed range and price info for its midsize electric SUV that will kick off its EV lineup in this decade, which will be paired closely with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. But as we'll see, there won't be as much overlap between the models as one might expect from the shared platform.

Two front-wheel-drive Prologue trims will kick off the lineup, good for 212 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. In EX trim, the most affordable Prologue has received an EPA rating of 296 miles, and will carry a price of $48,795. The better equipped Touring trim, meanwhile, will carry a $53,095 sticker with the same single-motor FWD layout.



Dual-motor Prologue models will offer a combined 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque for those who will want the all-wheel-drive capability, with range taking only a minor hit at 281 miles. In dual-motor form the EX model will carry a price of $51,795, while the premium Touring trim will wear a $56,095 sticker.

So the stretch from the most affordable FWD model to the premium Touring trim paired with AWD won't be all that big.

But the top trim will be the Elite model, with a price tag of $59,295. And it will also be the one with the shortest range, at least on paper, rated at 273 miles.



So there will be a price to pay when it comes to range for more luxuries when paired with AWD, even though in practice we suspect the difference between 281 miles and 273 miles will be mooted by other factors.

But all Prologues will still carry an 85-kWh battery underneath, offering DC fast charging at up to 150 kW.

When it comes to infotainment a Google-based system will be standard, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Sirius XM. Other standard items will include heated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a wireless phone charger, and dual-zone automatic climate control, and 19-inch aluminum wheels.

The Prologue will also represent a curious set of trade-offs with its Blazer EV sibling: Honda's model will be noticeably more affordable when it comes to starting prices.



Looking solely at AWD models, you'll need $51,795 for the Prologue in AWD EX trim, versus $56,715 for the Chevy in AWD 2LT flavor, which is now the base model in the range after the planned 1LT trim was dropped altogether. A front-wheel-drive Blazer EV will be added to the range a bit later, we should note.

But the Blazer EV will offer a bit more range in rear-wheel-drive flavor, perhaps enough to be noticeable, rated at 324 miles in the $61,790 RWD RS trim. AWD Blazers, however, will be about even with the Prologue: 281 miles in the most affordable AWD Prologue versus 279 miles in the base AWD Blazer EV.

What will be common to AWD models from the two brands is that both will offer 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.

The Prologue won't offer RWD at all, we should note, as Honda's single-motor models are FWD. So the Honda and Chevy models, despite sharing the same architecture, won't be identical when it comes to range or price.

That's a positive bit of news for Honda buyers seeking to make the jump to EVs.

Would you cross-shop a Chevy Blazer EV with a Honda Prologue in the all-electric crossover market? Please comment below.