2024 high school baseball champions crowned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023-2024 high school sports season officially came to a close on Saturday with the state baseball championships. Title games were held in classes 2A-5A.

5A

The 5A title game featured No. 1 La Cueva and No. 3 Cleveland. The Bears, known for producing crooked numbers on the scoreboard, could only muster one run through the first six-innings of the game. The Storm meanwhile, gained a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 7th. La Cueva was able to load the bases and scored both the game-tying and game-winning run via walk to claim a 3-1 victory. The win marks the 12th all-time championship for La Cueva baseball.

“To win it from coming from behind says a lot of resilience in these guys,” said coach Pineda. “They played their tails off and when they were down and out, they figured out a way to kind of scratch and claw back into it. It’s the expectation and what we play for and this year we had the group to do it.”

4A

For the first time since 2018, the class 4A championship game did not feature either Albuquerque Academy or St. Pius. Instead, No. 2 seed Grants made its first appearance in the title game, while Artesia looked to win its first baseball championship since 2000. The Pirates bats stayed hot throughout the game, as the team tallied five total runs. Grants was able to hold off the Bulldogs late comeback effort, and won its first-ever title with a 5-3 victory.

“The last three weeks have been history for us,” said coach Furbee. “Each step we have taken, it’s somewhere we hadn’t been as a program. So, now we have finally finished it so it feels good. You can see the fans support we have its amazing and its been like this every day so its been amazing. I think its huge for the community as well.”

3A

The class 3A championship was a battle for the city of Las Vegas. Both No. 7 Robertson and No. 8 West Las Vegas climbed into the title match. While the Dons started the game off hot with a four-run first inning, the rest of the game belonged to the Cardinals. Robertson came from behind to score 12 runs to claim a 12-8 win and its second-ever baseball crown.

2A

Championship Saturday stated with the 2A game between No. 4 Menaul/Oak Grove and No. 6 Eunice. While the Cardinals had way more playoff, and championship experience, than the newcomer Owls, the boys in black looked at ease from the start. After a quick four runs in the first inning, the Owls continued to add to the total and left the field with a 10-0 mercy-rule victory. The win is the first in program history.

