May 31—CORSICANA — A new energy is coming to Corsicana's college football landscape, as the Heritage Bowl and Riot Platforms have teamed up for the upcoming fall and beyond. The seventh installment of the Division II postseason game will be played under a new flag: Heritage Bowl powered by Riot.

The game was first played in 2017 as the Corsicana Bowl, and two years later was rebranded as the Heritage Bowl.

Last December the nationally televised game featured two of the nation's nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Award, given annually to DII's top player.

"We believe this partnership with Riot Platforms is a win for not only Division II football and our game, but also for Corsicana and our community," Heritage Bowl Chairman Aric Bonner said. "Each fall our game grows on the field, but also nationally as teams have started reaching out to us with interest in coming to Corsicana because of the experience we offer each year. We believe Riot brings an infusion of collaboration, innovation, and community-mindedness that can help us reach new heights."

"We are pleased to enter into a multi-year partnership with the Heritage Bowl, a cornerstone for Navarro County," said David Schatz, SVP of Operations at Riot. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering engagement and supporting local traditions within the communities where we operate. At Riot, we are dedicated to enhancing local connections, and we anticipate contributing positively to the success and growth of the Heritage Bowl in the coming years."

Riot's vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong partnerships allow the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

The Heritage Bowl has traditionally featured teams from the Lone Star Conference, Great American Conference, and/or the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Last year, Emporia State (MIAA) became the first two-time winner.

This year's matchup will be announced following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season in November.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Dec. 7 at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium in Corsicana. For more information on the game, visit www.heritagebowl.org. For more information on Riot Platforms, visit www.riotplatforms.com.