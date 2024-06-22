2024 All-Herald Softball Team

Jun. 21—FIRST TEAM

Macy Lembke, pitcher, Blooming Prairie

The senior moved from shortstop to pitcher this season and she excelled in the circle as she led BP to its first state tournament in 11 years. Lembke was 19-7 overall with a 2.77 ERA and 107 strikeouts. Opponents hit .231 against her.

At the plate, Lembke hit .396 at the plate with six doubles, 42 stolen bases and 14 RBIs.

Laney Weiss, pitcher, Southland

The freshman went 17-5 overall with an ERA of 0.86. She struck out 165 in 130 innings while allowing 87 hits and 42 walks. Opponents hit .175 against Weiss. Weiss hit .451 with one homer, nine doubles and 13 RBIs.

Nora Bamlet, catcher, Hayfield

The junior bounced back from a major knee injury and emerged as one of the best hitters in the area. She hit .414 with an area's best six home runs, 14 doubles and 35 RBIs.

Clara Timm, catcher, Southland

The freshman hit .419 with two homers, two doubles, four triples and 21 RBIs.

Natalie Beaver, first base, Hayfield

The senior hit .378 with five doubles, and 24 RBIs.

Rachel Winzenburg, second base, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .301 with 16 RBIs.

Kenna Selk, shortstop, Hayfield

The junior hit .359 with three homers, five doubles, three triples and 12 RBIs.

Quinn Osgood, shortstop, Austin

The freshman hit .479 with a slugging percentage of .677. Osgood had 12 RBIs, 15 runs scored and 7 stolen bases.

Shawntee Snyder, third base, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .402 with one homer, six doubles and 25 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

KJ Schafer, pitcher, Austin

The eighth grader hit .278 with 13 RBIs. In the circle, she struck out 117 hitters.

Kathryn Crouch, outfield, Austin

The senior hit .373 with 7 RBIs and 6 stolen bases.

Elaina Masching, pitcher, Hayfield

The junior went 10-5 overall while allowing 125 hits and 36 walks. Masching struck out 104 with an ERA of 3.53.

Riana Ulven, outfield, Southland

The junior hit .360 with two homers, three doubles and 10 RBIs.

Kiley Koenigs, utility, Southland

The freshman hit .367 with five doubles and 21 RBIs.

Shannon Kiefer, utility, Southland

The sophomore hit .33 with a homer, a double, a triple and 8 RBIs.

Jaida Sorenson, shortstop, Southland

The junior hit .351 with seven doubles and 13 RBIs.

Grace Kresbach, outfield, Southland

The freshman hit .381 with a homer, eight doubles and 17 RBIs.

Hayley Lowe, outfield, Southland

The freshman, who played third base for Southland, hit .364 with four doubles and 22 RBIs.

Alexys Swygman, third base, Hayfield

The junior hit .358 with four doubles and 12 RBIs.

Kenna Rutledge, second base, Hayfield

The junior had .324 with one double and 11 RBIs.

Layla Lembke, catcher, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .267 with 11 RBIs.

Anna Haberman, outfield, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .277 with 16 RBIs.

MacKenzie Schaefer, pitcher, Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore hit .553 with six doubles and she struck out 74 in the circle. Schaefer led the Athletics in almost every stat.