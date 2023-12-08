The 2024 Heisman Trophy favorite? Start the list with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe | Goodbread

Would Heisman-finalist status have made for a spectacular chapter in the remarkable story of Jalen Milroe's 2023 season? You bet.

Is his absence from the contingent of four Heisman Trophy finalists in New York this week understandable? Yes again.

I expect the Alabama football quarterback to rightly garner enough support to make him a top-10 vote-getter, but the finalists belong where they are. Although Milroe could end up being the CFP national championship quarterback, he got off to too slow a start this season to make his way back into the Heisman hunt. Make way, however, for a Milroe-for-Heisman campaign in 2024 that will be powered by plenty of preseason steam. Especially if the third-year sophomore leads the Crimson Tide to a national title.

In fact, if the race were to be handicapped now, Milroe would belong at the top of the list.

He'll be a very serious threat for the award that's only been won by four other Alabama players: Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young. Milroe checks every box there is on the list of Heisman ingredients: 1) he plays the position that dominates the voting, 2) he's an electric talent, 3) he leads what should be a championship contender, and finally, 4) he brings an exuberant, magnetic personality.

GOODBREAD NOTES: The Alabama player who's caught Senior Bowl's eye

PORTAL NEWS: Ja'Corey Brooks transfer: Alabama receiver, 2021 Iron Bowl hero enters NCAA transfer portal

But there are still other factors that bode well for Milroe. The field, for one thing, is looking at a total re-set from the 2023 Heisman candidates.

The four finalists, which will be presented Saturday, almost certainly won't be back. Besides three seniors (Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels), Ohio State junior finalist Marvin Harrison Jr., has been projected as a high first-round NFL draft pick. Who will be left in 2024 to compete with Milroe for the honor? Georgia QB Carson Beck and Oklahoma State's thrill-a-minute RB Ollie Gordon will be part of the preseason discussion. Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy will too, provided they return to college.

Alabama's offensive line will return a standout guard tandem in Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts, along with a continually improving left tackle in freshman Kadyn Proctor. The explosive Isaiah Bond figures to lead the receiving corps with plenty of effectiveness. The help around Milroe, in short, should open next season at a level closer to where it’s leaving off this season than the mess it was in September.

Then there's the exposure factor.

Not that Heisman candidates from Alabama are ever lacking for that, but the Crimson Tide's 2024 schedule — still not fully unveiled — will be like a traveling commercial for Milroe's candidacy, presuming he plays well enough. There'll be road trips to Wisconsin, LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Throw in home games against Georgia and archrival Auburn, and a heavy spotlight will be on the Crimson Tide for at least half its games. The SEC will reveal three more conference opponents for Alabama on Dec. 13.

If Milroe is to become Alabama's fifth Heisman winner, he'll have to light up the scoreboard every week, and make a winning mark most of the big games. That's what Heisman winners are made of. But Milroe's also got a few built-in advantages.

And until further notice, consider him the early favorite.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: The 2024 Heisman favorite? Start the list with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe