Who are the 2024 Heisman contenders? These insiders are picking Quinn Ewers

In the days after LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, experts are already laying out their picks for next year's winner.

Among them is Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is left to decide if he'll return for a senior season with the Longhorns or elect for the NFL draft. It's a decision that could impact backups Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning after Ewers starts for the team in the program's first CFP semifinal against Washington on New Year's Day, too.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Here's a rundown of three experts saying they expect Ewers to return and compete for some coveted hardware.

Joel Klatt lists Quinn Ewers as his top 2024 Heisman contender, gives nod to Arch Manning with Texas offense

Putting Ewers ahead of Alabama's Jalen Milroe on his Heisman contenders list, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt highlighted the Longhorns' "extremely explosive offense" and said Ewers could benefit from that, even win a national championship on his podcast, "The Joe Klatt Show."

While Klatt was clear he believes Ewers returns, he didn't rule out Manning also being part of the conversation if Ewers isn't with the Longhorns in 2024.

“Quinn Ewers, and I know you’re thinking to yourself, like are we sure Arch Manning’s not gonna be the quarterback? Well, you know what, he might and if Arch Manning’s the quarterback, then he would be on this list," Klatt said. "So, I basically should say just the Texas quarterback, but if it’s Ewers, which I’m actually expecting him to come back, he will continue to develop and continue to put up quality numbers."

ESPN credits Quinn Ewers for bringing Texas football into 'upper echelon'

Giving credit to Ewers for bringing Texas to college football's "upper echelon," Mark Schlabach highlighted his season stats. He noted Ewers' 70.7% completion rate on passes in 11 games and included Ewers' record-setting performance against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Schlabach says Jonathan Brooks could get consideration if he returns from injury to the Longhorns next season, too. Others on his list across college football included Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Quinn Ewers a 'QB who could lead his team to a national title'

Noting his picks in order, Manny Navarro at The Athletic also believes Ewers will be back, and highlighted similar stats.

"It’s hard to leave another QB who could lead his team to a national title this year out of the race," Navarro wrote.

Ahead of Ewers is quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon this month, and Alabama's Milroe.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 2024 Heisman projections: Quinn Ewers named amid NFL Draft decision