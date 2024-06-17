2024 Gritty Chix Mud Run will benefit conservancy

Jun. 17—OAK HILL, W.Va. — The tenth Gritty Chix Mud Run will be Saturday, June 22 at ACE Adventure Resort.

Gritty Chix is a fun run where participants sprint, walk, skip, or dance through an obstacle course full of walls, tubes, and mud pits.

Each year part of the registration price is donated to a community cause, and this year's run will benefit the New River Conservancy.

More than 700 people from West Virginia and surrounding states will tackle the Moxie Mile or the 5K Tenacious Trail. The two courses have varying degrees of difficulty, but all challenges are manageable or can be bypassed. ACE suggests runners "go for it before going around it" and lend a helping hand because the run is all about fun and camaraderie.

Runners can go solo or as part of a team, and spectators are free to cheer them on.

Costumes, glitter, face paint, and anything in between are encouraged. The run is not limited to just Gritty Chix.

Dirty Dudes and kids are welcome.

Prizes will be awarded for categories like Most Creative Team Name, Best Costume, and Furthest Traveled. Free live music will kick off at 2 p.m. at The Lost Paddle Bar & Grill on site at ACE Adventure Resort.

Participants can register up to the day of the event, but ACE encourages signing up before then because the run is capped at 900.

Advanced registration and special Gritty Chix discounts on adventure activities ends June 19.

Registration

and details can be found on the ACE Adventure Resort website at https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/