2024 Green Bay Packers schedule; what you need to know

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers released their schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday, May 15 – including Thanksgiving night and four other primetime games.

We've known since April 10 that the Packers will kick off their regular season in another country. The team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6. It will be the first-ever regular season game in Brazil – and the first time in more than 50 years that an NFL game will be played on a Friday night on opening weekend.

The rest of the Packers 2024 schedule will feature nine regular-season home games and one preseason home game hosted at Lambeau Field.

2024 Packers schedule

2024 Packers preseason schedule

Week 1: @ Cleveland Browns; Saturday, Aug. 10 – 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: @ Denver Broncos; Sunday, Aug. 18 – 7 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens; Saturday, Aug. 24 – 12 p.m.

Packers tickets

This year will be the first time that nine regular-season games will be played at Lambeau Field, the team said. For season ticket holders, the Gold package will receive the ninth regular-season game this year. Green package season ticket holders will receive their typical allotment of regular-season games (six) and will also receive this year’s preseason contest. The next time Lambeau Field hosts the ninth regular-season game, the Green package will receive that game and the Gold package will receive the preseason contest.

For a secure method to buy and sell tickets, the Packers encourage fans to use Tickemaster, the official marketplace of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL. More information about how the 17-game NFL schedule and international game schedule impacts season ticket holders is available on the Packers' website.