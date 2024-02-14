2024 Green Bay Packers free agents: Targets, draft needs and more as free agency nears

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 NFL season with the youngest roster in the NFL since 2017. Rookies or second-year players started at eight different positions by the end of the season. After a 3-6 start to the campaign, Green Bay finished the season 9-8 to secure the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. They blew out the Cowboys in Dallas in the wild card round before nearly pulling off a second upset against the eventual conference champion San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Jordan Love and the offense improved down the final stretch of the season. Love now looks the part as Green Bay's next franchise quarterback, solving one of the biggest issues NFL teams face every year.

NFL free agency's top 25 players: Chiefs' Chris Jones stands above rest in 2024

Even with many starters on rookie contracts, the Packers enter the offseason $2.8 million over the 2024 salary cap, according to Over the Cap. Tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and cornerback Jaire Alexander are the biggest cap hits on the team at $40 million, $27.4 million, and $23.9 million in 2024, respectively. Big decisions are looming for those players amid what will likely be a busy offseason in Green Bay.

Here's a look at their free agents and potential draft targets for the offseason.

Steve Wilks out in San Francisco: 49ers fire defensive coordinator three days after Super Bowl 58 loss

2024 Green Bay Packers free agents

Unrestricted free agents

In order of percentage of snaps played, per Spotrac:

OT Yosh Nijman

CB Keisean Nixon

S Darnell Savage

S Jonathan Ford

RB A.J. Dillon

LB Eric Wilson

TE Josiah Deguara

TE Tyler Davis

S Jonathan Owens

OG Jon Runyan

S Christian Uphoff

Restricted free agents

S Zayne Anderson

CB Robert Rochell

Exclusive rights free agents

These players have less than three seasons when their contract expires. If Green Bay offers a tender to these players, they can only sign with the Packers. A tender offer is a one-year contract at the league minimum.

OT Caleb Jones

P Daniel Whelan

S Benny Sapp III

RB Patrick Taylor

WR Bo Melton

2024 Dallas Cowboys free agents: Targets, draft needs and more as free agency nears

Potential Green Bay Packers draft targets

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Middlehurst-Schwartz writes: "After compiling the league's most impressive collection of young skill-position players, it's time for Brian Gutekunst to turn his attention to his offensive front. Morgan could either take over for David Bahktiari as another undersized yet promising left tackle or kick inside to guard."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Kelly says: "The Packers upgrade their offensive line with the versatile Fuaga, who blocks with quick feet and an effective punch. The former Oregon State standout brings potential positional versatility to play either tackle or guard."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Reuter writes: "GM Brian Gutekunst picks an Iowa defender in the first round for the second straight year, reuniting DeJean with Lukas Van Ness. The Packers traded down last year so the Lions could take Brian Branch (smartly parlaying the pick into receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks and defensive lineman Karl Brooks after multiple deals) so now they get their versatile defensive back with coverage ability, strength against the run and ball skills to create turnovers."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Sikkema says: "DeJean can be a starter at the NFL level at both cornerback and safety. For the Packers, I think he would start at a safety/slot spot with outside cornerback flexibility."

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Podell writes: "The 2023 Morris Trophy winner (the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12, RIP) is the type of lineman the Packers crave: a versatile player who can line up at tackle and guard. Head coach Matt LaFleur loves to use the term "best five" when talking about deciding which linemen will start in Green Bay, focusing less on specific position placement than other staffs. Fautanu was a college left tackle, and he could fill in there for David Bakhtiari, who has struggled mightily to stay healthy of late. He could also slide inside to guard, and either Rasheed Walker or Zach Tom could be the long-term blindside protector of Jordan Love."

WATCH: Jordan Love says Packers have the best fan base in the NFL

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency begins March 13 at 4 p.m. ET but teams may begin negotiating contracts starting March 11 at noon ET. Over those 52 hours of negotiating time, teams, players, and agents can negotiate but not complete contracts because March 13 marks the beginning of the new NFL league year.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Where: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI

When: April 25-27, 2024

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Stream: NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV

How to watch: Catch this year's NFL Draft with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers free agents 2024: Targets, draft needs for Green Bay