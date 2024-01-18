2024 Grambling State football season to kickoff in Lafayette versus the Ragin’ Cajuns

The Grambling State University football team will usher in the Mickey Joseph era Aug. 31 at Louisiana Lafayette’s Cajun Field with the Tigers’ 2024 season opener, the school announced Wednesday night.

The 12-game slate includes five home games, and the regular season will conclude with the 51st annual Bayou Classic Nov. 30 at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. ULL is GSU’s only FBS opponent in 2024.

Joseph replaced Hue Jackson, who was fired in late November after two seasons, when his 2023 team finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Jackson was 8-14 overall in his two campaigns at Grambling.

Tuskegee will provide the Tigers’ home opener Sept. 7 featuring the first matchup between the two schools since 1949. The following week, GSU visits Texas A&M-Commerce for the inaugural meeting between the two programs

Flanked by Grambling athletic director Trayvean Scott and GSU President Rick Gallot, Mickey Joseph was named the Tigers' football coach Monday morning.

A schedule highlight comes Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 when the Tigers play consecutive home games against Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (homecoming), respectively.

The Jackson State matchup on Sept. 21 will be a non-SWAC game. Game times and season ticket information will be released at a later date.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

2024 Grambling State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 - at Louisiana LafayetteCajun Field - Lafayette

Sept. 7 - vs. TuskegeeHarris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium - Grambling

Sept. 14 - at Texas A&M CommerceErnest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium - Commerce, Texas

Sept. 21 - vs. Jackson StateHarris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium - Grambling

Sept. 28 - vs. Prairie View A&M/State Fair ClassicCotton Bowl - Dallas, Texas

Oct. 12 - vs. Alcorn StateHarris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium - Grambling

Oct. 19 - vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff/HomecomingHarris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium - Grambling

Oct. 26 - at Texas SouthernShell Energy Stadium - Houston

Nov. 2 - at Bethune-CookmanDaytona Stadium - Daytona Beach, Fla.

Nov. 9 - vs. Alabama State / SENIOR DAYHarris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium - Grambling

Nov. 16 - at Alabama A&MLouis Crews Stadium - Huntsville, Ala.

Nov. 30 - vs. Southern/51st Annual Bayou ClassicCaesars Superdome - New Orleans

