2024 Golden Boy rankings leaked, with Barcelona star on top

The current rankings for the prestigious Golden Boy award have on Wednesday leaked online.

And they place a headline member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona as the leader to take home the prize.

The player in question? Lamine Yamal.

Wide-man Lamine is of course fresh off a historic breakout season at Barcelona.

Despite still being just 16 years of age, the winger – already a fully established Spanish international – appeared in all but one of the Blaugrana’s La Liga outings, notching five goals and eight assists in the process.

In turn, it should come as little surprise to hear of Lamine leading the way to be crowned ‘Golden Boy’, by Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The accolade, handed out on an annual basis, aims to recognise the standout U21 player from across Europe’s top leagues across the year.

Also featuring in the leaked standings is another Barca starlet in Pau Cubarsí, whose performances at the heart of the Catalans’ backline has seen him climb into 8th.

Check out the current top-25 for the next Golden Boy award below:

Así está, a día de hoy, el Top-25 del Golden Boy 2024.



Lamine Yamal, 1º.

Pau Cubarsí, 8º.

Ilias Akhomach, 18º.

Gavi, 20º. pic.twitter.com/T5f0xPB3bb — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN