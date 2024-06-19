2024 Girls All-Area Tennis Team: Royals on top of the Hill: Justus, Hensley relishes another region run; Bush joins duo with honors

ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian coach David Bush has seen a rally and a resurgence in his program.

The rise in production level has resulted from the stability in their numbers.

“We had a few players that have stuck with us over the years,” Bush said. “This group has been around and I’ve been able to coach them for a couple of years now. It’s a culmination of a few years of practice.”

“They are all getting older and they’ve all come up together,” he added. “We had two seniors graduate in Jewel (Stanley) and Isabel (Hensley). They were just phenomenal in their leadership this year. They are both very calm and collected. They ground the girls really well. I have seen leadership from all of them in certain situations.”

The doubles team of Abigail Justus and Hensley captured their second straight 16th Region championship at the Ashland Tennis Center on May 16. The dou equates their on-court chemistry to the bond they share outside the lines.

“I think it goes back to how many years we’ve known each other,” Justus said. “We just clicked when we started playing together. We go to a small school. We see each other every day and hang out outside of the sport. We seem to know what the other is thinking.”

“We also play volleyball together and run set together,” Hensley continued. “We are very practiced at learning and communicating in all types of sports.”

Justus and Hensley were named The Daily Independent’s All-Area Players of the Year. Bush guided Rose Hill to a region singles and doubles title before taking home Coach of the Year honors for the second consecutive season.

Togetherness is a staple of Royals tennis and the mindset allowed Rose Hill to share the region stage. Justus and Hensley defeated teammates Carmen Callaway and Stanley. Sophomore Lakin Deerfield earned her first region singles trophy beside them on Court 1 at ATC. All five players are on the All-Area roster.

“It really kicked it more winning another region title,” Justus said, “because it will be the last time we are on the court together. It’s good memories but also mixed emotions.”

“Since I just graduated, it’s started to mean even more to me,” Hensley added. “It was one of my last high school memories. I got to share the moment with five of my teammates.”

Justus said competing as defending region champions made their approach to every match more strategic.

“Last year, we may not have understood the significance of the pre-tournament season and how that would affect seeding,” Hensley said. “This year and going into it, knowing all of it, we had to be conscious of our emotions and learn how to control our nerves.”

The Royals doubles team won their first state tournament game together. They leaned on their experience last year and arrived in Lexington focused on achieving a goal. Hensley said winning their first match was “just a reflection of our hard work and great coaching.”

“There was a lot of excitement about it and it was a close game for sure,” Justus said. “We know it and we proved to ourselves that we could do it.”

“I try to pair players with one who loves to play on the baseline and one who loves the net,” Bush added. “Their games complement each other. They have performed well these last few years together.

“I think last year they were a little startled with how different the level of play was at State. This year they knew what to expect going in. I think they were a lot more calm because of that.”

Ashland and Johnson Central each had the second-highest number of All-Area players with four.

Caroline Yates advanced to the 16th Region finals. The sophomore did not drop a set before she met with Deerfield in the title match.

Caroline Lowman advanced to the region semifinal in singles. Reagan Hayes and Isabella Mayhorn were among the final four in the region doubles tournament.

Madelyn Burchett, Courtney Meade, Emily Triplett and Ivy Young all shared the 15th Region championship court at Pikeville. Burchett and Triplett prevailed in a hard-fought 6-2, 6-4 match against their teammates.

Russell’s Bella Quinn and Anna Derscha entered the 16th Region Tournament as the top-seeded doubles team and advanced to the semifinals. Stanley and Callaway outlasted the Red Devils in two close sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Kennedy Gauze advanced to the 15th Region Tournament finals again after claiming the title last year. The senior fought back from a set down in the semifinals to defeat Magoffin County’s Makinna Caudill, securing the win with a 10-8 score in the third set super tiebreak.

Gauze ended the run in the finals, falling to Belfry’s Clara McNamee. Bulldogs teammate Riley Sammons claimed her spot in the semifinals with a three-set tiebreak victory in the quarters.

Lawrence County was not in the team photo due to an incorrect email address sent by the newspaper during the team notification process.

Rowan County’s Natalie Northcutt rounded out the All-Area team after a region semifinal appearance.

State tournament qualifiers determined the All-Area team. The newspaper sports staff selected the Players and the Coach of the Year.

2024 The Daily Independent All-Area Girls Tennis Team

Madelyn Burchett (Johnson Central)

Carmen Callaway (Rose Hill Christian)

Lakin Deerfield (Rose Hill Christian)

Anna Derscha (Russell)

Kennedy Gauze (Lawrence County)

Reagan Hayes (Ashland)

Isabel Hensley (Rose Hill Christian)

Abigail Justus (Rose Hill Christian)

Caroline Lowman (Ashland)

Isabella Mayhorn (Ashland)

Courtney Meade (Johnson Central)

Natalie Northcutt (Rowan County)

Bella Quinn (Russell)

Riley Sammons (Lawrence County)

Jewel Stanley (Rose Hill Christian)

Emily Triplett (Johnson Central)

Caroline Yates (Ashland)

Ivy Young (Johnson Central)

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Isabel Hensley (Rose Hill Christian)

Abigail Justus (Rose Hill Christian)

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Bush (Rose Hill Christian)

HONORABLE MENTION

Kat Baldwin (Paintsville), Maggie Blevins (Paintsville), Elizabeth Browning (Lawrence County), Anna Caldwell (Boyd County), Emily Clark (Russell), Ava Dupuy (Greenup County), Holly Harris (Ashland), Kyndra Howard (Rowan County), Alana Kidd (Rowan County), Lily Litteral (Morgan County), Maggi Lowe (Boyd County), Isabella Martin (Lewis County), Eden Mayhorn (Ashland), Molly McClanahan (Lawrence County), Riley McClanahan (Lawrence County), Madison Voiles (Lewis County), Reagan Webb (Lawrence County), Maddie Whitlock (Russell).