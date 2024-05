2024 Giants, Jets schedules: opponents, dates, times

NEW YORK (PIX11) — All 32 NFL clubs released their 2024-25 season schedules on Wednesday, answering the who, when and where for Jets and Giants fans.

Here are both teams full schedules:

New York Jets

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 9 at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m./ESPN/ABC)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 19 vs. New England Patriots (8:15 p.m./Prime Video)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Denver Broncos (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 at Minnesota Vikings (9:30 a.m./NFL Network/played in London)

Week 6: Monday, Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m./ESPN)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m./NBC)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at New England Patriots (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 9: Thursday, Oct. 31 vs. Houston Texans (8:15 p.m./Prime Video)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m./CBS)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts (8:20 p.m./NBC)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 18: TBD vs. Miami Dolphins (TBD)

New York Giants

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 at Washington Commanders (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m./Prime Video)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 a.m./CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m./NBC)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 8: Monday, Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m./ESPN)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (9:30 a.m./NFL Network/played in Germany)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 28 at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m./FOX)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 17: TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts (TBD)

Week 18: TBD at Philadelphia Eagles (TBD)

