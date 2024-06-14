2024 Georgia Police and Fire games are back in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Deputy Chief Daniel Macon of Columbus Fire & EMS and Cpl. Andrew Phillips of the Columbus Police Department stop by WRBL to talk about the upcoming 2024 Georgia Police an Fire games.

The Georgia Police and Fire games are a week long event encompassing all kinds of athletic feats. Some notable competitions are toughest cop and toughest firefighter, but other more traditional competitions include golf basketball, softball and more.

Check out the video above for our full interview with Chief Deputy Daniel Cpl. Phillips, and below are the full list of events for the week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.