2024 Georgia DL target clocks insane 400 meter time
Five-star 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston is one of the most coveted recruits in the country.
Houston, out of Buford High School in Buford, Ga., is rated as the No. 2 defensive lineman, the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 9 player overall, according to 247Sports Composite.
Rusty Mansell of 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Houston clocked a sub 55 second 400 meter dash in Buford High School’s time trials ahead of the track & field season.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️DE @HoustonEddrick just ran sub 55.0 in the 400 at 268 pounds. HOLY %*%^%r^%r !!!! @buford_football https://t.co/isHQmDiMsM
— Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) February 15, 2023
The average 400 meter dash time for a Division 1 athlete is 47.5 – 51 seconds. Houston posting a sub 55 second time at 268 pounds as a junior in high school is absurd.
Georgia is among Houston’s top 10 schools, according to an announcement on Nov. 8.
Top 10… @CoachDanLanning @coachchoice @Coach_Gummy @CoachHutzler @Coach_MColeman @coachski_ @CoachTedRoof @R2X_Rushmen1 @coachg76 @coachjcain @Coach_Davis22 @_DeMackk @CoachApp35 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @CoachDash @CoachDre_ @CoachBRogersDL @RecruitGeorgia @BufordGAPrspcts pic.twitter.com/WEq0Mx4xOI
— Eddrick Houston (@HoustonEddrick) November 8, 2022
Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee and LSU are also in the mix.
A commitment from Eddrick would add to the Bulldogs’ already star-studded No. 1 ranked 2024 class.