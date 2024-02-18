2024 G League Up Next Game: Keyontae Johnson’s squad loses in semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS — The G League held a Next Up Game four-team tournament during Sunday’s All-Star weekend festivities.

It was the same format as the Rising Stars, who had a target score of 30 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder two-way rookie Keyontae Johnson participated in the event for the Giraffe Stars. They lost their semifinal matchup against BallisLife, 32-25.

In eight minutes, Johnson had one block and shot 0-of-1 from the field. He joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for the All-Star weekend.

The 23-year-old has spent most of the season with the G League’s OKC Blue, where he’s improved upon his game due to the extra game reps.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire