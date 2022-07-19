2024 FSU running back commit gets offer from Florida staff

Billy Napier and his staff are continuing to build relationships with players, despite their commitment status.

Kameron Davis, a 2024 RB committed to Florida State, was recently offered by Napier after completing a workout with Gators associate head coach Jabbar Juluke. Shortly before the dead period, the No. 2 running back in the 2024 class, according to the On3 consensus, was in Gainesville on a college tour where he came away impressed by the atmosphere around the university and Hogtown itself.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pound Albany, Georgia, native isn’t short of suitors, though. Despite being committed to Florida State, programs including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami and Oregon are attempting to test the strength of Davis’ nearly year and a half commitment to the ‘Noles.

It’ll be interesting to see if Napier can flip another high-profile recruit since taking over as Florida’s head coach. Back in December, he flipped 2022 four-star safety Devin Moore from Notre Dame on signing day and earlier this month managed to flip 2023 four-star quarterback Markus Stokes from Penn State.

Those players were vital for Napier’s reputation on the recruiting trail, but flipping a top running back from your biggest in-state rival who has been committed for over a year? Well, that would be the reverse Dalvin Cook.

