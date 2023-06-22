2024 four-star running back Christian Clark commits to Texas

In perhaps the most underrated commitment for the 2024 cycle, Arizona four-star running back Christian Clark has committed to Texas. His commitment continues Tashard Choice’s reign over running back recruiting in college football.

Last offseason, Choice won over the nation’s No. 1 running back CJ Baxter. Now, he’s landed another unique talent at the position.

Don’t let Clark’s mere four-star rating fool you. He has all the tools to dominate in college football and find a prominent place in an NFL roster’s plans.

The ball carrier from Phoenix put up strong statistics last season. He carried the ball 103 times for 737 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a receiver he nabbed 37 receptions for 368 yards. The highly sought after running back chose Texas over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon among others.

Make no mistake about Clark’s importance to the 2024 recruiting class. He is the type of player that will help Texas break games open and compete for championships. Texas will look to add more elite players to its recruiting class over the weekend.

