2024 four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren locks down his top four schools

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the mix for 2024 four-star offensive lineman Bennett Warren. Warren announced his top four, which includes Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Those four could all use his help in a big way too.

Warren is 6-foot-8 and weighs 330 pounds. With great size already, there will be an opportunity to refine his body and player early if he were to sign with the Oklahoma Sooners. His size makes him an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on.

Warren is from Sugar Land, Texas and has played his high school football at Fort Bend Christian Academy. Warren has 34 total scholarship offers and is one of the best offensive linemen in the class.

He’s visiting all four in the month of June and is expected to make a commitment as soon as the visits wrap up at the end of the month. It seems like there is no clear leader in this recruitment, but Texas A&M and Oklahoma appear to be the schools picking up the most steam as we near his commitment date.

On3 has Texas A&M as the leader for his services, but with Oklahoma right behind the Aggies. Still, nothing is official just yet, and Michigan and Tennessee still have as good of a chance to land Warren.

The appeal with Oklahoma for Warren is that it’s still relatively close to where he’s from. However, the biggest factor is how good of a coach Bill Bedenbaugh is when it comes to the offensive line. His track record is undeniable and should be enticing to any offensive line recruit like Warren.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire