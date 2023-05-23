2024 four-star DE Obinna Onwuka releases top 7 schools list

Class of 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, released his top seven schools. That list included the USC Trojans.

Joining USC on that list are Boston College, Maryland, Memphis, Penn State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Onwuka explained why each of the seven schools made his top list.

“Boston College is a prestigious place and I have family ties there. Maryland will always be my hometown, so why not the crib? Memphis has great coaches and awesome fans. USC, Virginia Tech, and Penn State all have great programs. And at WVU, they start their freshmen and give them a lot of in-game reps in their first year. That’s what really stood out to me.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Onwuka was recently rated a three-star prospect, the No. 41 edge recruit in the 2024 class in the 247Sports rankings.

He is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 359 overall prospect and the No. 30 edge rusher.

I Had a great time at USC this weekend! #fighton ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/WiIbS1oMAD — © Obinna Onwuka © (@famoussbinna) May 21, 2023

More #WeAreUnited!

One athlete's view of #WeAreUnited: defining real progress

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire