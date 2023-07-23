2024 four-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa picks Notre Dame over USC, Ohio State

The USC Trojans had a tremendous month of June in the 2024 college football recruiting cycle. Their month of July basically ran out of fireworks after Independence Day.

Another July recruiting announcement brought forth another loss for USC. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, a four-star 2024 linebacker from St. John Bosco in the Trojans’ back yard, chose to go to Notre Dame over USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

We’re not going to sugarcoat this one, because there is no sugar-coating a recruiting loss to Notre Dame. It is also notable that USC has struggled to keep a lot of St. John Bosco prospects home in Los Angeles. The big hope connected to the Viliamu-Asa recruitment, beyond making future USC defenses a lot better, is that it would have increased the odds that the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could fortify their Bosco pipeline into the USC program in the future. Now, that dream — that very important goal — takes a big hit.

This is a huge win for Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame’s head coach. It’s also a setback for an Ohio State program whose defense needs significant reinforcements for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, whose unit struggled in big games last season versus Michigan and Georgia.

