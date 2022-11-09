2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill

The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State.

The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan.

After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London.

“North Carolina was extremely special for my family and I. It’s special to have the opportunity to be recruited by North Carolina. It’s a legendary basketball school so it was extremely special for us.”

Brown has said previously that North Carolina was a ‘dream school’ of his growing up.

He is ranked No. 27 in the 247Sports class of 2024 rankings and is the No. 6 center in the class.

One part of his recruitment that is going to play a big part is how each program uses the bigs in their system.

“I’m looking at how the schools recruiting me utilize their bigs and how they use their young guys. I want to see if they use their young guys or are a veteran heavy team. I want to see if they plan on using their depth. I understand every coach is going to coach their way but I’m seeing how they adapt to the players they have on the team.”

This will be an interesting recruitment to follow as he says he is still far from a decision. UNC should be a team to continue to watch in this one, however.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire