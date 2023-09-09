2024 four-star forward adds USC to top six

USC target Brody Kozlowski is rated a four-star recruit by 247’s composite rating. He is the 78th-ranked recruit in the country. He has offers from BYU, Washington State, Boise State, Gonzaga, Nevada, UNLV, Utah, Saint Mary’s, Loyola Chicago and many others in addition to USC.

BYU is the favorite to land Kozlowski and the Cougars have heavy ties to Brody.

His mom is BYUtv analyst and former hoops player Kristen Kozlowski. His dad, Travis, played football at BYU, and his great-uncle, Glen, is one of the greatest receivers in BYU history.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Draper (Utah) will make his college decision among BYU, Cal, Nevada, San Diego State, UCLA, and USC.

“I chose these six because of the relationships with the coaches,” he said. “That’s the main thing for me. They all reached out a lot, showed a lot of interest, and I felt like they all had the best fit for me.”

At this point, Kozlowski has taken unofficial visits to USC, UCLA, San Diego State and BYU. Kozlowski has also set a slate of visits for the fall.

“I’m going to Cal August 27th, San Diego State September 1st, Nevada September 22nd, BYU September 29th, USC August 6th and I’m still trying to figure out a date with UCLA,” he said.

Let’s hope USC can shock the basketball recruiting world and land Kozlowski.

After a great call, I am blessed to receive an offer from USC! Thank you Coach Enfield and the staff for the opportunity!! @UtahProspects @Doc_Mayne @ChrisPoPoola pic.twitter.com/Sev7DNEKE9 — Brody Kozlowski (@BrodyKozlowski) July 19, 2023

