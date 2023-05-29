2024 Four-star EDGE Danny Okoye sets up Texas official visit

Four-star EDGE Danny Okoye is set to take an official visit to Texas in June. The talented Tusla product announced on Twitter we will be in Austin the weekend of June 16-18.

The 247Sports Composite rankings list Okoye as the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma and a top 150 overall player nationally. He has built a strong offer list with an opportunity to play at close to 30 programs at the next level.

Okoye narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools earlier this week. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M all made the cut.

Okoye spoke with On3 Sports about what he is looking for from coaches recruiting him.

“So, I like a coach who knows what he wants from me and can give me a task to execute without me having to go in there and wonder what I have to do to make an impact.”

Texas has a chance to build some early momentum in Okyoe’s recruitment with his summer visit. The Longhorns staff would love to add the high-upside pass rusher to its 2024 signing class.

I will be taking an official visit to the University of Texas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0rPjUMGuby — Danny "🅿️hantom" Okoye (@itsdanielokoye) May 28, 2023

