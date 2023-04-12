2024 four-star defensive back Corian Gipson breaks down his top five schools

One of the top 2024 prospects in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is narrowing down his recruiting process. Corian Gipson named a top five, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, TCU and Texas, on Wednesday.

Gipson is listed as the No. 7 overall cornerback and a top 10 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 cycle in the 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has close to 40 offers from programs around the country.

The Lancaster product is a two-sport athlete, excelling on both the football field and the track. Gipson stands at 6-foot-0, 170 pounds, with room to grow. He will bring speed and physicality to the secondary at the college level.

Texas and TCU look to keep Gipson in his home state but the recent Clemson offer is catching his eye. He has no set timetable for a commitment date so far.

Gipson sat down with On3 Sports to break down what stands out about each of his final five schools.

Alabama

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Going to a camp showed me that they work hard,” Gipson said. “The head coach is very hands-on with the DBs so that’s good. Also, they win and develop.”

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

“Clemson was my dream school when I was younger,” Gipson said. “The atmosphere is great and the fan base is crazy. Clemson has a consistent coaching staff, the db coach is going on his 11th year and they win. That’s something I would want to be a part of, a winning program.”

Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

“They call themselves”BIA ” best in America, and have a good coaching staff. They are well experienced coaches and they recruit the top WRs, so you’ll be gettin good work at practices.”

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“TCU is my hometown,” Gipson said. “You can be yourself there, the coaching staff is great, and they have one of the best cornerback coaches in college football.”

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“Texas’ coaching staff is outstanding,” Gipson said. “They should have a great season this upcoming season. There’s not too much needed to be said about Texas.”

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire