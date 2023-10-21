2024 four-star defensive back Isaiah Rubin commits to USC

USC hasn’t been doing a lot of winning lately. The Trojans hope to beat Utah on Saturday. One day before facing the Utes, they got a sorely-needed win on the recruiting trail.

Four-star 2024 defensive back Isaiah Rubin, from Los Alamitos High School, stayed home in Southern California and committed to USC. It’s the first win on the recruiting trail in the 2024 cycle for the Trojans since early July.

Donte Williams landed this recruit at a position of need for the Trojans, whose recent struggles on offense magnify the need for more defensive reinforcements in the rugged Big Ten Conference when they join the league next year.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

