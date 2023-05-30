2024 Four-star DB Corian Gipson speaks on summer visits

Four-star defensive back Corian Gipson is gearing up for a busy summer of official visits. The highly sought-after Lancaster Product is set to take trips to Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas.

The 247Sports’ composite rankings list Gipson is listed as the No. 8 overall cornerback and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 cycle.

One would be hard-pressed to find a more versatile prospect than Gipson. He can lineup and excel in any spot in the secondary. Gipson is also a star sprinter on the track, competing well at the Texas 5A State Championships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gipson is nearing a final commitment date. He would like to decide on his future school of choice before the start of his senior season. The summer visits will be each program’s last chance to make their recruiting pitch to the elite defensive back.

Gipson sat down with On3 Sports to discuss his upcoming visits.

Alabama

“At Alabama, the coaching staff is all about business. I went to camp at ‘Bama. It was sweaty, it was hot, and they don’t hold anything back. That’s the type of coaching staff that you want.”

Clemson

“The DB coach (Reed) has been there going on 11 years, so the consistency they have in their program is great. He’s been there for a good minute, and with coaches getting fired and players in the transfer portal, they have kids that transfer and then come right back. That’s what stands out — how over there it’s like a family and everyone treats you like a brother. We’re all brothers over there.”

Advertisement

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

“When I went up there, they showed me pictures of Jeff Okudah. He’s from here, and the pictures of him from his freshman year to when he got drafted, the development in his body was outstanding. It was great, and they know what they’re doing in the weight room and outside of the weight room.”

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“At Texas, it’s home. It’s Texas. I feel like they’re gonna have an outstanding year. I talk with Coach Sark and Coach Joseph, and they’ve got something going on up there for real.”

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire